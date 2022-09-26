Bosch SVENTA and Phantom Edge now available in AWS Marketplace

- Advertisement - -

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, today announced the availability of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, SVENTA and Phantom Edge, in AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage the third-party software they need to build solutions and run their business. With SVENTA and Phantom Edge in AWS Marketplace, customers will benefit from a simplified procurement process that affords flexible payment terms, consolidated billing, committed cloud spend burn-down and enterprise discounts.

Bosch “SVENTA” is an AI powered sound engineering platform which facilitates easy availability of accurate sound and vibration data from sensors to the Cloud. The application with its unique AI powered sound-based analytics uses AWS services, including AWS Lambda, a serverless, event-driven compute service, and Amazon DynamoDB, a fully managed, serverless, key-value NoSQL database service, to provide multiple value propositions like diagnostics, predictive maintenance or Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) production line audit test across the value chain to all stakeholders including automotive and hi-tech industries.

Bosch “Phantom Edge” is a non-intrusive, AI at Edge, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) based Asset and Energy monitoring solution. The EDGE device uses non-intrusive sensors to collect power signatures from electrical supply and with the AI algorithms running on these devices, analyses such data to provide granular insights on energy consumption, asset health, and productivity through a Software as a Service (SaaS) application. The lifecycle operations of these sensor devices are controlled using the Internet of Things (IoT) cloud services, which facilitate rapid deployments with reliable operations, at massive scale. Phantom Edge, which is native to AWS, uses AWS services such as Amazon CloudFront, a content delivery network (CDN) service, and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), a fully managed container orchestration service, and offers a reliable, seamless user experience under any extreme working load.

Arun Shankar – Global Head, Cloud, Custom Applications and Automation, Bosch Software and Digital Solutions

Speaking about the listing, Arun Shankar – Global Head, Cloud, Custom Applications and Automation, Bosch Software and Digital Solutions, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with AWS and host our marquee AI-enabled tools in AWS Marketplace. SVENTA and Phantom Edge will help our customers with their digital transformation journey, providing valuable insight to improve operational excellence and reduce manual intervention.”

Almost all major industries are rapidly adopting automation and AI technologies to improve operational efficiency, maximise output, and reduce costs. Tools like SVENTA and Phantom Edge will enhance the digital transformation journey of companies, harnessing a bouquet of cloud services to provide multiple value propositions.

