ASUS, a premium brand, to bolster leadership in gaming categories & continue to invest in high-growth potential segments

- Advertisement -

ASUS is a Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company dedicated to creating products and has emerged as the world’s No. 1 motherboard and gaming brand.

During an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vinay Shetty, Regional Director, Component Business, ASUS (India & South Asia) talks in detail about the milestones, the brand positioning, the impact of pandemic and much more.

Q. In your journey of 16 years, what milestones and developments have you noticed at ASUS?

Working at ASUS is an eventful journey, and I am lucky enough to be a part of its growth story. Since my appointment as a Junior Product Executive back in 2006, ASUS’ focus was on increasing its market share and we successfully achieved it. Our motherboard sales reached up to 1.25 lakh units a month. But as ASUS, it’s not enough. We shifted our strategy from being number one to maximizing profitability by focusing on mid and high-end products. We also moved into new verticals, where we cater to every computing segment including ODDs, gaming peripherals, and high-growth verticals like Mini PCs, robots, AIoT, and servers.

Q. What is ASUS’ focus for 2022 in terms of CPN segment? How ASUS wants to position itself for components in the market.

ASUS is a premium brand, and we will continue to position ourselves as a brand for someone who seeks the best of the best. We ensure the products that we launch are filled with features that benefit our users and target different segments like prosumers and content creators. We target users where traditionally, a component player wouldn’t go. For instance, we have got 4K video conference devices for Google Meet, Tinker Board for enthusiasts to harness the power of hardware and innovative software, Mini PCs powered by Windows and Chrome OS, and servers capable of handling today’s high-performance computing (HPC) requirement.

Q. How did WFH and SFH affect ASUS component business?

WFH and SFH were productive for ASUS Components as we saw a surge in our overall business, in addition to motherboards and graphics cards. Since everyone was working or learning from home, there was a rise in the demand for wireless routers, displays, and peripherals. 150Mbps or 300Mbps routers were insufficient for the increasing data demand, which made our AC750 or AC1900 routers ideal choices for the upgrade. We also initiated a campaign to train our partners internally and customers on social media on the advantages of WiFi 6 and ASUS exclusive features like AiProtection and AiMesh. We also saw a surge in the demand for gaming peripherals and displays as customers wanted to enhance their work from home experience with a portable screen like the USB-powered Zen Screen or a larger-sized monitor that offers higher resolution and refresh rates. In short, whatever the need, ASUS was ready to cater to customers’ needs.

Q. What are your USPs over your competitors?

We pride ourselves on being a preferred brand amongst enthusiasts and new users. We look at how the customer can benefit from our products, and how our partners can make a profit. ASUS is known for its premium build quality that ensures consistent performance and stability. We also have a reliable after-sales service across the country for a quick turnaround and minimal disruption to the customer.

Q. What are your solutions for the gaming segment and what response are you getting?

The Republic of Gamers (ROG) is a trusted brand that caters to all things gaming, including motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, routers, and peripherals. The ROG branded products go a step above by delivering top-notch performance, user-friendly features, and overclocking options for users to get more from their purchase. Complementing this hardware is Armoury Crate support. This software solution gives one-click access to all the information on connected ASUS products, customize and personalize them with Aura Sync – ASUS’ RGB LED lighting solution.

Q. In India, where do you want to be after 2 years?

We will bolster our leadership in gaming categories by launching innovative products that set the industry standard. On the other hand, we will continue to scale and invest in high-growth potential segments like Mini PCs, robots, AIoT, and servers that showcase ASUS’ strength and reliability.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429