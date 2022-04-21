ACRO organizing a Most-Awaited Gathering for Celebrating their Impeccable Achievements with Partners

- Advertisement -

Acro is organizing an event named “VOYAGE EN FAMILLE PHUKET 2022” to celebrate their excellent achievements with honorable partners, vendors, and professionals.

Delhi, India – Acro is about to organize a most-awaited meet & greet named “VOYAGE EN FAMILLE PHUKET 2022” at Phuket, Thailand for celebrating commendable achievements of their IT Industry with all their prestigious partners, vendors, and including XPG/ADATA, MSI, INNO3D, NVIDIA, AMD, DEEPCOOL.

Through this wonderful event, ACRO wants to express its deepest thanks to ALL OF YOU for putting your true efforts in order to make the journey even more amazing & memorable. Also, they feel honored to have an opportunity to extend a warm & courteous welcome to all their valuable Partners, Vendors, and Professionals.

The foremost agenda of this gathering is enjoying the success to the fullest that we have attained together as well as emphasizing on the future roadmap. Hopefully, we will come up with new achievements in the next gathering.