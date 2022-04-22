Jabra and Lenovo collaborate on integrated video conferencing meeting room solution 

- Advertisement -

Jabra has teamed up with Lenovo to offer an end-customer solution delivering intuitive, fast and seamless video conferencing solutions for meeting rooms at the touch of a button.

The solution includes Jabra’s innovative 180° panoramic 4K plug-and-play video solution PanaCast 50 and Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Hub. This is made up of ThinkSmart Hub, which is optimized for business productivity and collaboration, as well as being pre-loaded with Microsoft Teams Rooms to help employees connect and share wherever they are, and the ThinkSmart Hub, 10-point touch HD display that allows users to initiate and control meetings, as well as share content and work with colleagues working remotely.

The Jabra PanaCast 50 & Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub brings together the best technology from two of the biggest names in digital collaboration and creates a new standard in meeting room set-ups. Video conferencing and collaboration will be effortless courtesy of the most superior video and audio equipment in one, easy-to-use package.

This suite of products promises to deliver a new standard in video conferencing and is the ideal solution for flexible working and the modern meeting room. Users can collaborate with their team at the touch of a button, whether they’re working from home, the office or anywhere else in between.

The Jabra PanaCast 50 is engineered to be the world’s first new-normal-ready intelligent video bar. Its 180° field of view allows for social distancing in meeting rooms, so you no longer have to worry about huddling closely in confined spaces. Also, it effectively takes on the role of the ‘director’ of your meeting – intelligently adjusting the video stream to follow the action in the meeting.

Lenovo’s purpose built ThinkSmart Hub is powered by an 8th Generation IntelCore i5-8365U vPro processor and delivers connectivity to support any meeting room configuration. Its understated yet stylish design means it can be placed discreetly, and it has ports to support multiple audio and visual accessories, and integrated cable management.

Peter Jayaseelan, VP & Managing Director (South Asia) & Head Public Sector (APAC) at Jabra: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Lenovo and the launch of the Jabra PanaCast 50 & Lenovo ThinkSmart hub solutions is an exciting step in delivering intelligent and secure meeting room solutions.”

Rory Martin, SMC Sales Lead, AP at Lenovo: “We are very excited about the features and capabilities of our ThinkSmart Hub solution in conjunction with Jabra’s PanaCast 50 as this will further drive transformation towards smarter working environments. It is crucial that customers have access to technology that empowers greater agility, creativity, and engagement. With video conferencing at an all-time high, we continue to strive to deliver solutions that enable improved collaboration around the world.”

