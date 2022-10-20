Acer Celebrates Diwali with Exclusive Offers across Retail Outlets

- Advertisement - -

Acer India has announced special deals for this festive season at all its retail locations. The sale is currently ongoing in Acer retail locations throughout the nation. It will last through October 31, 2022, and it is open to the entire portfolio of products.

Up to Rs. 4,000 in cashback is being offered at Acer retail locations on both gaming and non-gaming laptops. On a variety of bank cards, customers will be able to take advantage of free EMI and simple EMI plans. Customers who buy specific laptops may also receive gifts, such as speakers and earbuds, with their purchase. Also, customers can get a total warranty of 3 Years (1 Year Default Base Warranty + 2 Year Additional Warranty), with 1 Year only suitable with the Acer Aspire 3.

Through these initiatives, Acer will carry on its ongoing efforts to provide exceptional shopping experiences to customers to digitize tier two and three cities. The exclusive retail outlets are equipped to provide expert consultation on all products across segments and enable the customers to make the right purchase from a gamut of products.

