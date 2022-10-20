ViewSonic India Appoints Regional Importer cum Distributors in Four Regions to Expand Market Share

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions and fastest growing monitor brand (2021-22) in India, announced the appointment of Regional Importer and Distributers (RIDs) in four regions across India.

With the aim of deep penetration in the Indian mainstream market, the appointment of RIDs strength will create a momentum of entry and mid-level monitors to Pan India coverage. Additionally, this move will enable the brand to attain volume segment market share in the mainstream monitor category broadening its reach in the untapped states and cities across India. Localized delivery, microcredit, and micromanagement are key successes for the regional distribution model.

The 4 RIDs who will partner with ViewSonic are Elcom Trading Company Pvt Ltd in the North, Devraj Computer Pvt Ltd in the south, Aegis Infoware Pvt Ltd in the West, and Saboo Computers Pvt Ltd in the East Of India. With a market experience of over decades, the Regional Importers and Distributor partners are well-established and reputed in the Indian IT fraternity.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India, said, “I have seen in past regional distribution model is very successful in India as the partners are very close to the market. They are the first one to identify the changing need of the trade and fulfill their requirements. I am thrilled to have 4 Regional Importers and Distributors on board for the key regions of India.. ViewSonic as a brand has always worked towards providing the best of services and technology to our customers and the appointment of RIDs will help boost our growth trajectory in the coming time. Hoping for a successful collaboration, we are thankful to the members to join us.”

The solid network of national distributors, including Ingram Micro India, and WPG India Electronics Pvt Ltd will ensure sales and reach in the mid and high-end segments. This new model will help to achieve the Volume and Value segment for the ViewSonic monitors in India. It further aims to achieve a leadership position in 27, 32, 2k 4k, and type C monitors.

