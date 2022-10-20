Saturday, October 22, 2022
NCN Magazine October 2022

By NCN News Network
0
284
Cybersecurity is not just information and data security, it is essential for your financial security and stability

Dear Readers,

Greetings from the NCN Magazine!

Hope you all had a great festive season and looking forward to a great year-end!

Today, Cybersecurity is more than just information security or data security; it is a necessity to defend your company’s financial security, stability, reputation and integrity. The cover story lists the leading providers in the cybersecurity space who can offer you solutions that help you proactively protect your
organization from cyberattacks, phishers, hackers, cyber criminals and online intruders.

We wish this festive season will bring new success, prosperity, hope and light into your personal and professional lives.

 

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.comroy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

