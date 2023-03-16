Xoriant Appoints Sukamal Banerjee as CEO

- Advertisement - -

Xoriant (a ChrysCapital company), a leading global engineering services company with strong expertise in digital engineering & emerging technologies announced the appointment of Sukamal Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Until recently, Sukamal Banerjee was Corporate Vice President of HCLTech. During his twenty-seven year career with HCLTech, he held several leadership roles. He ran a P&L of over $1.5B across digital and engineering services, where he oversaw the global operations, leading a team of over 20,000 engineers across 30 countries. Sukamal also led the company’s transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs including incubating and leading the IoT WoRKS business unit globally. Sukamal holds bachelors in mechanical engineering and MBA in finance & strategy.

Sanjay Jalona Chairman of the Board, Xoriant

“On behalf of ChrysCapital and everyone at Xoriant, I am delighted to welcome Sukamal as CEO of the company. Sukamal comes with a proven experience of driving growth, deep strategic thinking, strong operational expertise, an exceptional leadership track record and will lead Xoriant in its next phase of growth” said Sanjay Jalona Chairman of the Board, Xoriant. “I want to thank Girish Gaitonde, founder and CEO of Xoriant for building this extraordinary organization with a strong foundation and a great culture for innovation over the past 32 years. Under his leadership, Xoriant has become a leading digital engineering company,” added Sanjay.

Girish Gaitonde, Xoriant Founder and current CEO.

“I am delighted to welcome Sukamal to the Xoriant leadership team and transfer the CEO baton to him. I wish him all the best and look forward to working with him, as a member of the board,” said Girish Gaitonde, Xoriant Founder and current CEO.

Sukamal Banerjee

Commenting on his appointment, Sukamal Banerjee said, “I am honoured to lead Xoriant, an exceptional company with deep software engineering DNA, driving innovation for reputed clientele. I look forward to working with the impressive senior leadership team of Xoriant; our talented employees; with Sanjay and the board. I am confident collectively a new chapter of growth, value and differentiation will be created for our clients, partners and employees”.

