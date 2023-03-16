SAP Introduces SAP Datasphere to Simplify Customers’ Data Landscape

- Advertisement - -

SAP India, announced key data innovations and partnerships that give customers access to mission-critical data, enabling faster time to insights and better business decision-making. SAP announced SAP® Datasphere solution, the next generation of its data management portfolio, which give customers easy access to business-ready data across the data landscape. SAP also introduced strategic partnerships with industry-leading data and AI companies –Confluent Inc., Databricks Inc., Collibra NV, and DataRobot Inc. – to enrich SAP Datasphere and allow organizations to create a unified data architecture that securely combines SAP software data and non-SAP data.

Until today, accessing and using data located in disparate systems and locations – across cloud providers, data vendors and on-premises systems – has been a complex challenge. Customers have had to extract data from original sources and export it to a central location, losing critical business context along the way and recapturing it only through ongoing, dedicated IT projects, and manual effort. With today’s announcements, SAP Datasphere helps eliminate this hidden data tax, enabling customers to build a business data fabric architecture that quickly delivers meaningful data with business context and logic intact.

Bharat Sandhu, SVP, AI & Application Development Platform

“India, which is set to become the world’s 3rd largest economy with a large, connected population, produces an immense volume of data in various sectors. With SAP customers generating 87% of total global commerce, SAP data is one of the most valuable business assets that power the critical functions of an organization, from manufacturing to supply chain, finance, human resources, and more,” said Bharat Sandhu, SVP, AI & Application Development Platform, SAP. “We want to help our customers take the next step to efficiently and confidently integrate SAP data with non-SAP data while preserving all the related business context and logic to unleash the power of business data.”

SAP Datasphere: Available today, SAP Datasphere is the next generation of the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution. It enables data professionals to deliver scalable access to mission-critical business data. With a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation and data virtualization, SAP Datasphere enables data professionals to help distribute mission-critical business data – with business context and logic preserved – across their organization’s data landscape. SAP Datasphere is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), which includes strong enterprise security capabilities, such as database security, encryption, and governance. No additional steps or migrations are required for existing customers of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, who will benefit from new SAP Datasphere functionality in their product environment. New functionality includes data cataloging that automatically discovers, manages, and governs data; simplified data replication to deliver data and its constant updates in real-time; and enhanced data modeling that preserves the rich business context of data in SAP applications. Additional application integration capabilities that link data and metadata from cloud solutions from SAP to SAP Datasphere are planned.

Strategic Partnerships: SAP and its new open-data partners will help hundreds of millions of users across the world make informed business-critical decisions rooted in massive amounts of data. SAP’s strategic partners provide the unique strengths of their ecosystems and enable customers to combine all their data like never before.

Dan Vesset, group vice president of data and analytics market research, IDC

“Everybody wants access to SAP data, so leveraging partnerships among tech suppliers is absolutely necessary for a comprehensive data strategy,” said Dan Vesset, group vice president of data and analytics market research, IDC. “Organizations today live in a world where a multi-cloud, multivendor and off- and on-premises data landscape is the norm. SAP is taking a new approach by partnering with a select group of leading partners, treating third-party data as a first-class citizen to better meet the needs of customers.”

Initial partners include:

Confluent plans to connect its data streaming platform, empowering companies to unlock valuable business data and connect it with external applications in real time. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – permitting the uninhibited flow of real-time data from various sources across an organization.

plans to connect its data streaming platform, empowering companies to unlock valuable business data and connect it with external applications in real time. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – permitting the uninhibited flow of real-time data from various sources across an organization. Databricks customers can integrate their Data Lakehouse with SAP software so data can be shared with semantics preserved, helping customers simplify their data landscape.

customers can integrate their Data Lakehouse with SAP software so data can be shared with semantics preserved, helping customers simplify their data landscape. Collibra plans to have a tailored integration with SAP, enabling customers to achieve an enterprise governance strategy by building a complete data catalog with lineage across their entire data landscape – both SAP and non-SAP data. Collibra makes trusted data discoverable across any organization.

plans to have a tailored integration with SAP, enabling customers to achieve an enterprise governance strategy by building a complete data catalog with lineage across their entire data landscape – both SAP and non-SAP data. Collibra makes trusted data discoverable across any organization. DataRobot enables customers to leverage multimodal automated machine learning capabilities on top of SAP Datasphere and bring it directly into their business data fabric on whichever cloud platform it resides.

More Related : SAP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.