VMware Contexa Leaves Attackers with Nowhere to Hide

VMware Contexa is a full-fidelity threat intelligence cloud that sees what other solutions don’t and stops what other solutions can’t. With a privileged position in the infrastructure, Contexa observes and understands the inner workings of both modern and traditional apps every step of the way— from user, to device, to network, to run time, to data.

VMware Contexa records and processes over 1.5 trillion endpoint events and over 10 billion network flows daily, along with strategically curated threat intelligence data captured through technology partnerships. This rich context is further analyzed using machine learning and insights of over 500 researchers across VMware’s Threat Analysis Unit and incident response partners. Today, Contexa uncovers over 2.2 billion suspicious behaviors daily, achieving zero touch detection and automated, graduated response for over 80 percent of these events.

Integrated into every VMware security product, Contexa will be available to all new and existing customers at no additional cost. The company that pioneered virtualization, now protects VMs like no other—and is driving innovation in modern application security.

VMware Tanzu is a trusted partner for companies in their app modernization journey, helping them build, operate, and better secure modern applications at scale on any cloud. Today, VMware announced further enhancements to its Modern Apps Connectivity Services (MACS) solution that allows customers to build security into the full application lifecycle. With VMware Tanzu Service Mesh’s capabilities, customers now gain deep visibility and insights into the inner workings of application micro-services as they interact with each other via internal (East-West) APIs—and help to better protect them. VMware Contexa allows Tanzu Service Mesh to understand the context of the internal traffic flows, and therefore more accurately identify legitimate internal traffic from the internal movement of attacks such as ransomware.

A leader in virtualization, VMware has introduced innovative and powerful distributed security capabilities for its multi-cloud platform over the years, allowing the company to make customer workloads more secure on VMware clouds. As innovations in server virtualization have driven higher virtual machine densities on a single physical server, less lateral traffic is visible to a network tap. This makes it difficult for a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology or security analytics solution to identify lateral security threats by analyzing sampled data such as network flow records or selected network traffic taken from taps.

New innovations to VMware Workspace ONE will make it easier for IT teams to manage and better secure all employee devices, while contributing to Contexa’s rich data set. VMware is today introducing Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense, which incorporates technologies from Lookout, a leader in the mobile security space. The new offering will help protect employees’ mobile devices from a wide range of application, device, and network-originated threats. Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense can be activated within Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub. For IT, this means there are no separate apps or agents to download or deploy, and vital information – including alerts and suggested resolutions – is conveyed via a resource that employees use for daily work.

