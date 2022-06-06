Mercusys awards its Elite Channel Partners a First international trip to Thailand

- Advertisement -

Mercusys India in collaboration with its National Distributors Supertron India and RP tech India organised an invitational 3 days and 2 nights trip to Thailand for its value-added channel partners from all over the country. The trip embarked on 19th May 2022 with total 70 attendees who travelled to Thailand on an exclusive trip as a token of gratitude for their sales achievement and their commitment towards Mercusys brand.

Mr. Habib, AH Infotech Bangalore said “Thanks to the Mercusys Team for organizing a wonderful trip inviting our channel partners especially after a long break due to Covid-19. Such recognition of our effort feels great and we will do our best to grow more with the brand. “

Our team along with the partners visited multiple tourist attractions in Thailand experiencing a gala time and experiencing our hospitality. The partners applauded the sheer efforts put in by our entire team and have shared their readiness for the next trip. Mercusys India will continue to reward our valued partners with schemes and trips for their cooperation and commitment towards the brand.

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President at TP-Link India

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President – Channel Sales said “Mercusys has always kept partner first approach and we welcome all our channel partners to join us in this journey going forward. More rewards and trips will be followed in coming months. As a brand Mercusys will be bringing in more products for our partners to put forth to their customers and overall product basket will be aggressively increasing in the rest of 2022.”

