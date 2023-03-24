TPV announces the launch of Philips B-Line range of professional monitors in India

- Advertisement - -

TPV Technology announced the launch of the Philips B-Line range of professional monitors – 276B1 & 243B1 with USB-C docking system for India Market. The Philips B-Line monitor series is designed to ensure all-around performance for corporate employees, business owners and content creators.

These monitors are equipped with built-in stereo and the TUV Rheineland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips’ displays ensure flicker-free, low blue mode, no disturbing reflections and wide-angle viewing experience. One can also witness less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for an ideal viewing experience.

The Philips 276B1 monitor delivers Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080-pixel images.Utilising high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like DisplayPort, HDMI and Dual link DVI, these new monitors will ensure a power-packed viewing& smooth working experience. The Philips 276B1 comes with a 27” display and 243B1 with a 24” display respectively along with Single cable USB-C connection. The monitors are also equipped with LightSensor technology, offering the perfect display brightness to the user with minimal power consumption.

Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the launch announcement, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said“ In recent times, India has witnessed a genuine uptick in the demand of monitors due to their multiple features and robust build quality. With this, we have launched the Philips B-Line range of professional monitors today to further fulfill the needs of consumers. To ensure enhanced and unhampered productivity, the new monitors provide an ultimate viewing experience to all the business owners, content creators and corporate employees out there. With built-in speakers, crystal clear displays and a USB Type-C docking system, we aim to provide the users a convenient, immersive and engaging experience like never before. We are confident that this series will meet the growing demands of our customers by offering high quality products at competitive price points.”

Additionally, the two new Philips’ monitors are equipped with the SmartErgo Base, which delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday, along with having a Power Sensor for cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

The Philips 276B1 and 243B1 monitors are priced at an MRP of INR 44,999/- and INR 34,999/-respectively at all leading online and offline stores across the country.

Some of the key features across the gaming monitors include:

Philips 276B1/ 243B1

USB Type-C connection

This Philips display features a built-in USB Type C docking station with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible* laptop directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor’s docking station. You can watch highresolution video and transfer data at superspeed, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

CrystalClear images

These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080pixel images. Utilizing high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by highbandwidth sources like DisplayPort, HDMI and Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.

TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort

Philips displays meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low-blue mode, no disturbing reflections, a wide viewing angle, less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for an ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.

Flicker-Free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Power & re-charge notebook

This monitor features a built in USB-C connector which meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.

LowBlue Mode

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

SmartErgoBase

The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

Built-in stereo speakers

A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design

HDMI Ready

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

PowerSensor

PowerSensor is a built-in ‘people sensor’ that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

