Consistent Infosystems to Display its array of Technology Products at Convergence India Expo

Consistent Infosystems announces its participation in Convergence India, India’s largest tech & Infra expo. The three-day event will begin from 27th to 29th March 2023 at Pragati Maidan, and is expected to witness a huge gathering of businesses and industry leaders sharing their expertise, knowledge, passion, and insights.

At Convergence 2023, the tech-based products of Consistent such as SSD, CCTV cameras, LED Monitors and LED TVs, Wireless Routers, 4G USB Dongle, POE Switches, CCTV cables, CAT6 cable, Micro SD cards, HDDs, and Networking Racks etc will be showcased. Besides this, CONSISTENT will be launching its new range of CCTV – DVR and NVR, High-definition IP & HD cameras, and NVME 4 Gen at the Expo.

The expo serves as an ideal opportunity for professionals, digital innovators, international businesses, telecom, and broadcasting players, as well as leaders from IT, internet, IoT, & Embedded Technology industries to showcase and promote innovations amongst a broader group and to meet and connect with prospective clients and technology leaders.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems Private Limited

Talking about the exhibition Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems Private Limited said, “We are elated to be a part of the Convergence India Expo a great platform for networking and a meeting point for business opportunities. We are confident that these types of events will offer great opportunities for us to tap into the vast potential in the market and showcase our innovations amongst a broader group to meet and connect with prospective clients and technology leaders.”

Riding on its innovative approach for over a decade, Consistent has grown successfully and has increased its footprint across all major states in India. Today the company has 20+ branches, a portfolio of 275+ products, 55+ Service centers and more than 3500+ channel partners PAN India.

