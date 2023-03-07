TP-Link Plans to Manufacture 100% of its products in India to expand its Market share in the country.

- Advertisement - -

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories and is ranked by IDC as the No. 1 provider of Wi-Fi devices for a consecutive 11 years globally, supplying more than 170 countries and serving billions of people worldwide.With a proven heritage of stability, performance, and value, TP-Link has curated a portfolio of products that meet the networking needs of homes and offices in the best possible ways. Now, as the connected lifestyle continues to evolve, the company is expanding to exceed the demands of tomorrow.In an interaction with the NCN Magazine, Mr. Lynn Wang, MD & CEO, of TP-Link India, shared brands Make in India plans, product strategy, opportunities in the Indian market, and future plans.

What changes have you noticed in the Indian market in the recent past? What opportunity do you see in the Indian market?

TP-Link forayed into the Indian market in 2005 and I have been appointed to oversee the Indian operations since 2015. Initially, we were into providing home and office networking solutions and later we expanded our product portfolio in stages. The Indian market has experienced huge changes in multiple segments of growth, which have defined the market to be on our priority focus in near future.

What is your policy towards the Make in India initiative?

The Indian government wants to encourage domestic manufacturing and we at TP-Link wholeheartedly support this initiative and will comply with all the requirements. TP-Link is now manufacturing products within India under the Make in India initiative in a way that is especially suited to the needs of Indian customers. We started our manufacturing in India in year 2022 are expanding our production capacity. By the end of 2023, we plan to open a second manufacturing unit in India, enabling us to produce about 80% of our products under the Made in India initiative.

We are trying to make it 100% Made in India by the end of 2024.

Manufacturing in India also allows us to develop products at cost competitiveness and deliver them to Indian consumers at a much faster delivery time benefiting the customer and partners in India. Driven by Make In India, we are expecting a significant rise in our market share in the consumer segment.

Please brief us about your product portfolio.

Currently, we are manufacturing routers and switches in India, and in the coming months, we plan to add the manufacturing of Wi-Fi adapters, access points, security cameras, etc. in India.

What is your concluding message?

TP-Link is a reliable and established brand with nearly 3 decades of presence in the global markets and about 2 decades of presence in the Indian market. Indian economy is growing fast, and the IT industry will expand and become more stronger in the coming years, which in-turn will offer more opportunities for us. We will continue to play a major role in providing networking and other products in the Indian market and to fulfill the ever-growing needs of Indian Consumers.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.