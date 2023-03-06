Sophos Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

- Advertisement - -

Sophos announced that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This is the 13th consecutive time that Sophos is positioned as a Leader in the report.

Sophos’ leading endpoint solution, Sophos Intercept X, protects more than 300,000 organizations against today’s most advanced cyberthreats with deep learning malware detection, anti-ransomware, anti-exploit, and much more. The offering’s new adaptive active adversary protection mode automatically disrupts attackers, providing security experts with time and insights needed to respond and remediate threats through Sophos XDR (extended detection and response). Health check capabilities further monitor and correct security configuration changes, enabling organizations to promptly re-establish security best practices.

Advancing its endpoint leadership, Sophos recently introduced new third-party security technology compatibilities with Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), an industry-leading service with more than 15,000 customers. Sophos is the first endpoint security vendor to deliver MDR across its endpoint offerings as well as end users’ existing security deployments, now integrating telemetry from third-party endpoint, firewall, cloud, identity, email, and other security technologies.

Mr. Raja Patel, R VP – Products at Sophos

“The threat landscape is too complex and changes too quickly for most organizations to defend against on their own, and they need help from specialized security experts at scale to augment their frontline defenses,” said Mr. Raja Patel, R VP – Products at Sophos. “Endpoint security solutions are essential for attack prevention; however, the reality is that organizations often have environments with a mixture of security solutions, which could leave gaps in coverage. To correlate attacker behaviors across disparate technologies, Sophos delivers Sophos MDR with breakthrough vendor-agnostic capabilities, allowing us to detect and respond to active attacks across a customer’s environment. We’ve removed the technological barriers that have historically limited what managed security services can handle, revolutionizing the way that MDR is delivered to produce superior security outcomes.”

Sophos’ integrated portfolio of solutions and managed security services are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem and are powered by threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. They are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform or by Sophos MDR.

More Related : Sophos

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.