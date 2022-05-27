TerraMaster Launches D8-332 8-Bay Thunderbolt 3 RAID Enclosure

- Advertisement -

TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, introduces the D8-332 8-bay professional-grade RAID storage offering up to 160TB of storage and impressive speeds of up to 1600MB/s. With Thunderbolt 3, the D8-332 can be connected with other Thunderbolt 3 devices or up to five other D8-332s making storage expansion easy. The D8-332 also supports a wide selection of RAID modes offering flexible storage configurations depending on your needs.

The TerraMaster D8-332 is ideal for creative professionals with demanding storage and file transfer speed needs. Its compact chassis with sturdy handle makes it easy to transport. With its impressive file transfer speeds, transfer hours of footages from a Blackmagic device to Adobe Premiere Pro in seconds. In turn, with uncompressed HD 10-bit and 12-bit video, users can edit the ProRes 422 (HQ), ProRes 4444 XQ, and other data streams.

Dedicated RAID Controller: The TerraMaster D8-332 is equipped with the latest dedicated RAID chip and high-speed cache memory to complete all RAID processing, which can provide true high-performance hardware RAID protection to ensure stable and high-performance data transmission. This 8-Bay Thunderbolt 3 storage is suitable for video editors working with real-time multi-channel HD and 4K and 8K video streams.

Lightning-Fast Storage: Drawing on a pair of Thunderbolt 3 interfaces (40Gbps) and a hardware RAID controller, the D8-332 can operate at transferring speeds of 1600 MB/s in RAID 0 with 8 SSDs. The D8-332’s Thunderbolt 3 port is also compatible with latest-gen Thunderbolt 4-enabled devices.

Large-Capacity Storage with Flexible RAID Modes: The TerraMaster D8-332 supports up to 160TB storage capacity (20TB x 8, in RAID 0). It can be daisy-chained with other Thunderbolt 3 storage devices, supporting up to a massive 800TB storage. The D8-332 also supports a selection of RAID modes including RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 as well as JBOD disk array modes.

Create a Smart Workspace: The TerraMaster D8-332 packs a DisplayPort for monitors and a pair of Thunderbolt 3 interfaces. Using Thunderbolt 3, users can connect monitors and peripherals to create a working desktop workspace. It can support dual 4K monitors or a single 5K monitor for content creation and productivity.

Compact Chassis with Sturdy Handle: The TerraMaster D8-332 is compact for its class with dimensions of 334 x 135 x 295 mm, a space-saving storage you can easy place anywhere. Plus, it comes with a sturdy handle for easy transport. It is packed intelligent temperature-controlled fans that ensure efficient cooling for all the drives.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.