ESET Named Leader in KuppingerCole’s Report for its Endpoint Protection, Detection And Response

ESET, a global leader in digital security, announced that it has been named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Endpoint Protection, Detection & Response (EPDR) 2022 report, where the business’ EPDR solutions were awarded Leader status in all categories of Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership and Market Leadership. KuppingerCole analyzed vendors based on a correlated view of Market and Product Leadership rankings, where ESET was recognized as a Market Champion. Furthermore, based on a correlated view of the Product and Innovation Leadership rankings, ESET came out as a Technology Leader.

KuppingerCole, an international and independent analyst organization, helps IT organizations by defining leaders amongst market vendors and the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass EPDR 2022 report provides a specific overview of vendors’ EPDR solutions. The report covers the trends influencing this segment and the essential capabilities required of EPDR solutions, and also provides ratings on how well the solutions meet expectations.

Analyzed in the report, ESET Inspect is the foundation of ESET’s extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities and works together with ESET PROTECT to offer a complete security solution that is optimized for customers’ ease of use. Furthermore, the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations for Enterprise demonstrate that ESET Inspect is able to provide organizations excellent visibility and context throughout all attack stages. As an XDR-enabling solution, ESET Inspect is a sophisticated tool with advanced threat hunting and incident response capabilities, and together with ESET PROTECT offers deep network visibility, cloud-based threat defenses, and more. Overall, ESET has continuously been named a top player and a leader in the industry for its balanced protection, detection and response security offering.

Mr. Ignacio Sbampato, Chief Business Officer at ESET

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in all the categories of KuppingerCole’s report, because at ESET, we believe in taking a multi-layered, high performance approach to our technologies, working closely with our customers for an optimized and complete security solution,” said Mr. Ignacio Sbampato, chief business officer at ESET. “Since our inception, we have been a pioneer in developing our machine learning capabilities to fight the toughest digital security challenges of today. And this recognition is testament to our relentless drive for progressive and innovative solutions for our customers.”

