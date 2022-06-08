Tech Mahindra Inks MoU with Atal Incubation Centre to Drive Innovation in Molecular Biology & Genomics Space

- Advertisement -

Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Atal Incubation Center– Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB), Hyderabad, a premier incubator focused on promoting entrepreneurship in life sciences, health, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, to spearhead innovation in molecular biology & genomics.

As a part of the two-year partnership, Tech Mahindra and AIC-CCMB will jointly build a next-generation healthcare ecosystem that will boost biotechnology innovation by leveraging real-world genomics data to develop use cases. Tech Mahindra’s strong digital capabilities across emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics combined with AIC-CCMB’s vast experience of fostering innovation and expertise in molecular biology and genomic applications will help to develop a next-generation healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. N. Madhusudhana Rao, CEO, AIC-CCMB

Dr. N. Madhusudhana Rao, CEO, AIC-CCMB, said, “At AIC-CCMB we endeavor to build an ecosystem for enabling biotechnology innovation and ensure that the technologies are translated into sustainable business solutions that reach the citizens. With this MoU with Tech Mahindra, we now have a new lens to deep dive into advanced genomics-driven precision medicine research. This will help us identify markers and provide insights towards enabling advanced genomics and molecular science-based healthcare ecosystem. The collaboration with Tech Mahindra will strengthen our capabilities in Molecular biology and Genomics offerings by bringing in the expertise in AI/ML and analytics.”

This collaboration will strengthen Tech Mahindra and AIC-CCMB’s capabilities in Molecular Biology and Genomics-led drug offerings. The organizations will leverage new-age technologies in core life-sciences research to foster innovation and co-develop a resilient healthcare ecosystem.

Vivek Agarwal, President – BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said, “With the purpose of co-creating a healthcare ecosystem with high standards of equitable care, Tech Mahindra has partnered with AIC-CCMB. We look forward to working collaboratively with AIC-CCMB to strengthen our combined service offerings in Genomics-led drug discovery and Pharmacogenomics.”

This partnership is also in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

