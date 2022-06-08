Retention Cloud Leader CleverTap Unveils Tesseract DB

- Advertisement -

CleverTap announced it has unveiled Tesseract DB designed to dramatically improve user engagement and retention for digital consumer brands. Tesseract DB™ brings true technology innovation to growth marketing leaders looking to deliver in-context, timely, personalized messaging and recommendations across all user touchpoints.

TesseractDB™ transforms massive amounts of first-party user data in a privacy-friendly, accessible, and affordable way to power real-time user personalization. Leveraging machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), it offers limitless scale and enables digital brands and businesses to harness data and context for every interaction. User engagement and retention start from Day One when a user launches an app for the first time.

Research estimates that nearly 85% of all messaging is considered spam, an average of about 122 billion messages globally. About 36% of spam content is generated from ill-timed, non-personalized marketing messages. This problem continues to be prevalent due to the limited data technologies that are patently unable to store the massive volumes of first-party data required to offer a truly personal customer experience.

Mr. Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, CleverTap

“Today, we are excited to unveil TesseractDB™, the data technology that powers the CleverTap platform. It will allow global growth marketing teams to achieve true omni-channel customer engagement,” said Sunil Thomas, CleverTap Co-founder and Executive Chairman. “In the last 40 years, MarTech vendors have cobbled together generic off-the-shelf data technologies in an effort to solve issues for end-user messaging. These technologies have been limiting, and as a result, brands simply cannot fully unlock their own user data for real and meaningful relationship building. To transition away from the spam and transactional communication that is so prevalent in MarTech today, we must make user data available, affordable, and easily accessible. This is why we invented TesseractDB.”

TesseractDB is a giant technological leap that removes all data related limitations typically associated with the MarTech industry. Using TesseractDB™, digital brands can offer each user a magical onboarding experience and continue to deliver delightful experiences throughout their journey.

