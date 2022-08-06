Samsung honoured SPARK with the Prestigious ‘Resonance’ Award

- Advertisement - -

Samsung, a global provider of a wide variety of consumer and industry electronics, including appliances, digital media devices, semiconductors, memory chips, and integrated systems, has organized its most exciting event, ‘Resonance 2022” in Kochi, for all their display partners after two years, where Samsung has honoured SPARK Technology with the prestigious Resonance award for being the best regional distributor and for their outstanding contribution to Smart Signage Business.

Mr. Nautiyal, MD of SPARK Technology

Mr. Nautiyal, MD of SPARK Technology, shares, “The association between Samsung and Spark has been long, since 1996. Samsung India and Samsung Korea both recognize Spark technology as one of their most loyal and constant partners. With their contribution, Samsung has been a key player in the growth of Spark technology. It’s an existing opportunity for us to connect and exchange invaluable ideas to build a stronger bond with our display partners. We’re all set to share what the future holds in our business journey to grow onwards and upwards.”

Spark is Value Added Distributor for Global Brands like Harman, D-Link, CommScope Netconnect, Commscope Systmax, Rittal, Sophos, Samsung and Exide.

