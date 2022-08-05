TAIT Conducts Session on Cyber Security

- Advertisement - -

Trade Association of Information Technology, India’s leading IT Association (Popularly known as TAIT), i continuation to its rich tradition of upskilling their members regularly, conducted a workshop on Cyber Security/Data Security on 28th July 2022. This session was addressed by renowned Cybersecurity expert from Pune, Mr. Mohan Jadhav (Head Cyber Security of Rank Secure) who happened to be having 25+ years experience across the globe.

Mr. Mohan Jadhav, Head Cyber Security of Rank Secure

As per a study, India is in the top-5 most cyber-attacked countries in the world. Cyberattacks and threats violate sensitive data and lead to substantial financial losses for the business. Thus, companies and organisations of all sizes and across all sectors are now actively investing in strengthening their cybersecurity infrastructure.

A popular meme in the information security industry is, “There are only two types of companies: Those that know they’ve been compromised, and those that don’t know.” Or maybe “There are only two kinds of companies: Those that have been hacked, and those that will be.”

All the delegates were spellbound during this very insightful session. As explained by Mr. Mohan Jadhav “Cyber Security is a serious matter. We all are at risk. This statement is not meant to instill fear, but simply to properly represent the state of IT in the modern world. Security can no longer be a question. It can no longer be ignored or dismissed. At any given moment, an adequate amount of security is all that stands between our precious data and that wave of relentless and talented intruders striking out at our valuable resources.”

Further Mr. Jadhav Went on to engage members saying, “Why would anyone hack us? is no longer a defence, and “Do we really need to secure ourselves?” is no longer a question. We all are targets. We all are vulnerable. We are under attack, and without security, the only questions are where and when we will be attacked, and just how badly will it hurt.

No matter what you might think about the environment in which your systems and applications are running, you cannot take cyber security for granted. Therefore, it is extremely important to consider the security implications of everything you do with everything you have.

Mr. Viren Bavishi, President, TAIT

At the end of the session, Mr. Aditya Kela, Technical Director of Net Protector Antivirus explained the measures and products which protects from such accidents. Mr. Viren Bavishi, President TAIT acknowledged and appreciated knowledge shared by both the speakers.

