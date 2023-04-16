PSPL celebrating the success of omo initiative of lenovo for LES

- Advertisement - -

PSPL is celebrating the 500+ unit sold through omo and the initiative is pioneered by Lenovo .The idea is to merge online and offline business and to give a hybrid experience to customer. We foresaw retail not being compartmentalized as it is pilot in India. This is very unique initiative we are taken and looking forward for customer satisfaction. The idea is to give an experience that none other has and this experience basically for all varieties of customers visiting across anywhere.

We have all our festivals starting from April and July then we will continue it to see consumers – Most of the festivals after diwali . And we will also start hitting our launch at July. Entire range of products – Hybrid model – 500 sell transaction through this initiative. We sell stand alone products and give great solution to the problems.

We also make sure that our laptop suits each and every customer and it should be budget friendly , professional gamer and high end gamer .To celebrate the amazing success of omo initiative of lenovo for LES.

The success had attracted many more customers – to celebrate 500+ OMO orders at PSPL. we have a solution – for all and different varieties – slim 3 – for value user – slim 5 aspirin customer – they want to have movie mode on . Ipg 3 – valu customer – very descent customer solution.

Pandemic is very certain – as this particular segment – ironically goodtime for businesses.Market was bad but expected to be much better.The initiative is all about 500+ sell transaction that the person had done through initiative. We have exciting range of products and unique capacity of catering all segments of products.

Mr. Pawan Waleacha, Director of PSPL Infosystem

Pawan Waleacha, Director of PSPL Infosystem ” I am running 4 Lenovo exclusive stores in Delhi – Thankful to this Lenovo’s initiative for Exclusice stores, where practically we have one more virtual store operational without any extra investment , Lenovo has been always a partner friendly company to work with , Both O2O & OMO are turning point of Lenovo’s commitment towards organised LES channel.

Practically – we are hooked up where we are selling directly from lenovo official website & the best of the experience to buyers.

