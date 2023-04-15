New Discord Malware from an Emerging Hacking Group – CyberArk Labs Research

- Advertisement - -

New CyberArk Labs research has uncovered just how sordid those purposes can be. One of the team’s researchers uncovered a new malware targeting Discord users and were then able to trace it back to an emerging cybercrime group. The research goes into detail about the malware (which is also targeting other hackers), how it works and what IOCs organizations should be aware of.

With large enterprises adopting Discord (even the Ukrainian military has been documented using Discord for their strategic communications), this malware creates a huge risk and opens up networks to command and control attacks.

“Whether they be gamers, programmers or aspiring attackers, Discord is a home for users of all ages (especially younger users) and interests. Most, due to the casual nature of the platform, do not expect to be socially engineered. Our research details how Discord’s once-peaceful platform has been misused by attackers over the years and slowly became a hub of malicious activity. The details are discussed by closely tracking the actions of a newly-discovered malware group that uses Discord’s own infrastructure for their benefit and in fact targets other malware operators on the platform: the hunters have become the hunted,” quoted CyberArk Labs.

