Newgen Recognized as a Strong Performer in Analyst Report on Robotic Process Automation, Q12023

Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, announced that it has been acknowledged as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023, authored by Bernhard Schaffrik, et al.

According to the Forrester report, & Newgen pursues a superior, holistic approach to automation, with RPA as one pillar of its automation portfolio that brings together process analytics and orchestration, API-based integration, low-code, and a powerful rules engine. ; The report further states, “ Newgen comes with a sophisticated, easy-to-use rules component, allowing definition, execution, and reuse of any rule logic in the context of a bot, a low-code app, or an automated process. We aim to provide a unified platform to enterprises for driving automation at scale, where RPA is one of the important pillars of the overall low code automation platform, Newgen ONE. Leveraging bots in a process result in faster processing, better exception handling, and accelerated automation outcomes. This recognition from Forrester strengthens our commitment to transform our customer’s business holistically by integrating information flows across the front, middle, and backoffice, & said Varun Goswami, VP – Product Management, Newgen Software.

Mr. Varun Goswami, VP – Product Management, Newgen Software

Technology leaders want to scale automation for higher returns and secure their investments. The report helps automation professionals select the right platform for their needs by evaluating 15 RPA providers against 26 criteria.

