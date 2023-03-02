SPIRENT SHOWCASES LATEST TEST AND ASSURANCE SOLUTIONS AT MWC BARCELONA

- Advertisement - -

Spirent Communications announced that it is showcasing its latest test solutions at this year’s GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) taking place in Barcelona. The Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest and most influential event for the mobile technology and connectivity industry.

Spirent Chief Executive Officer, Eric Updyke, along with the Company’s technical experts, will showcase the innovative test and assurance solutions that are enabling Spirent’s customers to meet their ever more complex connectivity challenges.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience product demonstrations that include the Group’s new End-to-End O-RAN solution and its next-generation live network assurance solution, Spirent Vantage, which provides intelligent and automated active assurance across the lifecycle of the evolving 4G/5G hybrid network.

MWC 2023 coincides with Spirent’s recently published fourth annual 5G Market Drivers, Insights, and Considerations report. The report finds that 5G network rollouts remain in their infancy, with less than 5% of service providers having deployed on a true 5G core network, highlighting the multi-year growth opportunity ahead

Mr. Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer at Spirent Communications

Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “MWC is the most important annual gathering for the industry. We are looking forward to meeting with customers, prospects and industry leaders to demonstrate our exciting suite of mission-critical assurance solutions that will help solve the complex connectivity challenges of today, tomorrow and beyond.”

Spirent will be based in Executive Meeting Rooms 2.1C11Ex, 2.1C13Ex and 2.1C15Ex, located in Zone C of Hall 2.1 at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via.

