New Relic Launches Amazon Security Lake Integration

New Relic announced an integration with the newly launched Amazon Security Lake. With this integration, New Relic customers can access and monitor their Amazon Security Lake security log data and events in New Relic. This allows users to use New Relic’s platform security capabilities, such as vulnerability management, to remediate security incidents. Seeing security log data and events consolidated in New Relic alongside Application Performance Monitoring (APM) data gives engineers a more complete understanding of their organization’s security posture and improves the protection of workloads, applications, and data. This accelerates New Relic customers’ efforts to consolidate telemetry data in its platform and enables new teams to adopt observability.

Gal Tunik, VP of Cloud and Product Partnerships, New Relic.

“Modern software systems are complex and constantly evolving, generating an ever-growing amount of data, which only increases the need to be able to secure and observe them at scale,” said Gal Tunik, VP of Cloud and Product Partnerships, New Relic. “We’re excited to announce New Relic’s integration with Amazon’s Security Lake because when engineers combine security and observability data, DevOps and security teams can accurately and continuously monitor, test, and remediate security risks at every stage of the software development lifecycle. This removes silos and helps them scale and ship code faster, which is a game changer.”

Amazon Security Lake allows organizations to store, analyze, and monitor security-related data and events in a scalable and cost-effective manner in their AWS accounts. It provides a mechanism to collect and centralize security log data from all accounts and regions in a standard Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) format and ship to third parties like New Relic. With this integration, AWS customers can now collect multi-region, multi-account data across complex microservices infrastructure and monitor that data in New Relic. The result is New Relic enhancing existing AWS services by applying security context and expertise to find, fix, and verify issues.

Use cases include:

Gain insights with CloudTrail logs: Identify and respond to actions taken, resources involved, and event occurrences alongside New Relic data to uncover unusual activity.

Identify and respond to actions taken, resources involved, and event occurrences alongside New Relic data to uncover unusual activity. DNS monitoring : Detect and resolve malicious attacks on domains and services by pulling in Route 53 data from Security Lake into the New Relic dashboard.

: Detect and resolve malicious attacks on domains and services by pulling in Route 53 data from Security Lake into the New Relic dashboard. Deeper security insights: Pull Security Hub findings from Security Lake to correlate security findings to entities, build out analytics dashboards, and enable alerts on newly detected vulnerabilities for improved mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to remediation (MTTR).

Pull Security Hub findings from Security Lake to correlate security findings to entities, build out analytics dashboards, and enable alerts on newly detected vulnerabilities for improved mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to remediation (MTTR). Remove silos to accelerate response: Correlating New Relic observability data and security data in one place allows DevOps, IT, and security teams to have complete context and full visibility so that they can collaborate in real-time and mitigate security risks.

The integration is now available across the globe to New Relic and AWS customers.

