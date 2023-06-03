Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) BGMI revealed with humongous Rs. 250,00,00 prize pool

- Advertisement - -

The Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) is back with a bang in 2023. This year, the iconic esports IP will feature India’s loved battle royale title, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Twenty-four of the country’s best squads will compete in the tournament from June 9 to 18 for glory and a share of the Rs. 25,00,000 prize pool.

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports

Commenting on the tournament, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports said, “With BGMI becoming available again, we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the talent and passion of the Indian esports community through one of our most iconic IPs, the Skyesports Champions Series. The tournament will serve as a platform for India’s top squads to battle it out in a top-tier competitive environment for the humongous Rs. 25,00,000 prize pool. The return of BGMI to our tournament lineup reaffirms our commitment to providing continuous and exciting events across a plethora of games to our diverse audience.”

The Skyesports Champions Series is an online tournament and will happen from June 9 to 18. Before that, Skyesports will be hosting the qualifiers on June 7 and 8. In this, 18 invited teams will compete with the top six making it to the semifinals.

The SCS – BGMI semifinals will take place between June 9 and 13. Six teams from the qualifiers will be up against 18 invited squads. They will be split into three groups of eight teams each.

Finally, the top 16 teams will move on to the Grand Finals which will take place from June 14 to 18. Here, they will battle to crown the champions of the first-ever Skyesports Champions Series – BGMI.

SCS Qualifiers: June 7 and 8

SCS Semifinals: June 9 to 13

SCS Finals: June 14 to 18

The invited teams include S8UL, Godlike Esports, Revenant Esports, Gods Reign, 7Sea Esports, Marcos Gaming, Team Tamilas, Blind Esports, Reckoning Esports, and more.

The tournament will be live streamed on the Skyesports YouTube channel. Six matches will take place each day from 1 PM IST onwards.

Skyesports has been one of the top original IP organizers for BGMI ever since it was released in June 2021. The Skyesports Championship 4.0 – BGMI, one of the first-ever major tournaments for the game that happened in September 2021, achieved a record-breaking peak viewership of 221,000. Additionally, the Skyesports Grand Slam in early 2022 also recorded terrific viewership numbers with a peak of more than 150,000 viewers.

The SCS BGMI will be the first of many online and offline esports tournaments by Skyesports for the mobile battle royale community of the country. Just like all other games, Skyesportsaims to build a structured roadmap for BGMI esports as well.

In fact, the top two teams of the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) will receive an invite to the Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale, which will be a LAN event later this year.

Last year, the inaugural season of the Skyesports Champions Series was held featuring VALORANT in a partnership with Riot Games. The tournament was a part of the road to VCT 2022, giving a platform for South Asian teams to represent the region internationally.

