NETGEAR Announces Strategic Partnership with CRESTRON to Support Streamlined AV Installations

NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, forms a strategic partnership with Crestron Electronics, Inc to support streamlined AV installations. As a part of the association, 4 models of the versatile NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Series switches would now be available directly through Crestron. A dominant player in the growing transition to AV-over-IP, Crestron will resell specific NETGEAR AV switches as a part of the Crestron DM NAX™ Audio-over-IP and DM NVX AV-over-IP solutions.

NETGEAR AV’s M4250 line of switches is designed to work out of the box for most AV-over-IP installations which are similar to Crestron DM NAX and DM NVX endpoints as well. Most other network switches require complex and time-consuming configurations to function properly. M4250 switches provide an incredibly simple configuration for AV-over-IP deployments, enabling streamlined integration with Crestron DM NAX and DM NVX solutions. The result is less time spent configuring the switch and more time to focus on the other parts of the installation.

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR

Talking about the association, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, “We at NETGEAR, see this partnership as a great opportunity for both the brands. Crestron, being a global leader in workplace collaboration, will not only provide value addition to our existing portfolio but also enhance customer experience through its extensive network to support our increasing demand for AV deployments.”

NETGEAR’s AV-focused division has been recently launched to concentrate on the needs of both the commercial and residential custom integration AV markets. This includes products that are only available in the AV distribution channel, design teams for Pro AV and Pro Wi-Fi installations, and software to help configure and manage wired and wireless networks.

Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management, Managed Switches at NETGEAR

“As leaders in our respective spaces, NETGEAR and Crestron share a similar vision for flawless AV-over-IP deployments,” said Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management, Managed Switches at NETGEAR. “We’re pleased to enhance our partnership ensuring our customers are able to bring their projects to life as seamlessly as possible.” she added.

Ekin Binal, Director of Product Management AV Solutions at Crestron.

“Our goal is to continuously evolve our ecosystem to fit into as many use cases as possible, including conference rooms, active learning classrooms, huddle spaces, homes, and many more,” said Ekin Binal, Director of Product Management AV Solutions at Crestron. “Working with NETGEAR and making these switches available through our extensive network ensures that our dealers have the best technology and scalability available to support their growing AV deployments.” he added.

NETGEAR AV M4250 Series Switches: The NETGEAR AV M4250 Series switches are unique in the industry with an innovative AV-oriented GUI, a clean aesthetic, and multiple mounting options. The AV GUI provides a simple AV-friendly, template-based approach to switch configuration removing all the complex menus filled with arcane IT network jargon. This streamlined workflow enables AV integrators and installers to dive right into projects with the confidence that all the network settings are correct for their AV application.

With both desktop and rackmount models, the M4250 switches offer multiple mounting options depending on the installation. And all Crestron M4250 models provide Power over Ethernet (PoE) for single cable power and data delivery, making installation even easier.

