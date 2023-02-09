Akamai Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Cloud WAAP

- Advertisement - -

Akamai Technologies, Inc, the cloud company that powers and protects life online, has been named a Customers’ Choice in the January 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the fourth consecutive year.

Gartner defines cloud web application and API protection platforms as those that, “mitigate a broad range of runtime attacks, notably the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) top 10 for web application threats, automated threats and specialized attacks on APIs. Cloud WAAPs are cloud-delivered services that primarily protect public-facing web applications and APIs.”

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions recognize vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. The data collected represents a top-level synthesis of vendor software products most valued by IT Enterprise professionals.

Rupesh Chokshi, SVP & General Manager, Application Security at Akamai.

“Akamai’s mission is to protect our customers and their entire web application footprint against an expanding range of threats with leading capabilities in App & API protection, Adaptive Security Engine, DDoS protection, bot management and more,” said Rupesh Chokshi, SVP & General Manager, Application Security at Akamai. “We are honoured to be recognized by our customers as we continue to secure applications and protect business in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

