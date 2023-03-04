NetApp Fostersthe Spirit of Women Entrepreneurship, Partnerswith Samarthanam Trust

- Advertisement - -

Ahead of International Women’s Day, NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled celebrated the spirit of women entrepreneurship. As part of a joint initiative focused on skilling urban and rural economically challenged women, 47 women were trained under the tailoring training program. The graduation and machine distribution ceremony were followed by an engaging session conducted by NetApp volunteers on the importance of financial independence.

Under NetApp’s CSR livelihood program, the beneficiaries underwent a three-month course where they learned about modular tailoring machine operations, design, fabric stitching, and the various intricacies involved in creating garments for all ages and genders. Following this, all the participants were provided withspecial sewing machines tohelp them create employment opportunities and lead a self-reliant life.

Dr.Mahantesh G K, Founder Chairman, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled

“Women across India are boldly moving towards making their mark as entrepreneurs. No matter how big or small the size of their business, they deserve to be celebrated and encouraged to be financially independent”, said Dr.Mahantesh G K, Founder Chairman,Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. “I am proud of each and every woman here today for their commitment towards the program. I appreciate and thank NetApp for their efforts towards the upliftment of women and creating an environment for them to thrive”, he added.

Protima Achaya, India HR Head & APAC Talent Acquisition at NetApp

Echoing his thoughts, ProtimaAchaya, India HR Head & APAC Talent Acquisition at NetApp said, “For decades, women have shown prudence and a natural flair for entrepreneurship. Today, we are proud to be able to support their dreams, and empower them to contributeto the economy. We believe that skilling programs are pivotal in helping women realise their entrepreneurial dreams, and we will continue to work to bring those to reality.”

The event also brought together past beneficiaries of NetApp’s CSR Livelihood program to share their learnings and guide women on their business ventures.

More Related : NetApp

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.