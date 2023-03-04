Bentley Systems Issues Call for Nominations for the2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

- Advertisement - -

Bentley Systemsannounced its call for nominations for the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The awards, which are judged by independent juries of industry experts, recognize infrastructure projects for going digital advancements in infrastructure. The deadline for nominations is May 8, 2023.

Users of Bentley software are invited to enter their projects in the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program, no matter which phase the project is in – preconstruction/conceptual, design, construction, or operations. The three finalists chosen for each awards category win a trip to Singapore to attend the Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event, as guests of Bentley Systems. As part of the conference, the finalists will present their projects before the judges, industry thought leaders, and more than 100 media members.

The Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure categories include:

Bridges and Tunnels

Construction

Enterprise Engineering

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

Process and Power Generation

Rail and Transit

Roads and Highways

Structural Engineering

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

Surveying and Monitoring

Transmission and Distribution

Water and Wastewater

These projects recognize innovative advancements and measurable impacts in infrastructure and sustainability. Projects may be recognized for their economic impact and innovative use of Bentley software, including the iT win Platform and infrastructure digital twins, 4D modeling, Infrastructure Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence. Projects may also be recognized for advancements that empower sustainable development goals in terms of climate action, energy transition and efficiency, circularity of land and water resources, and healthy communities.

In addition to the juried awards, Bentley’s Founders will honor select projects representing organizations or individuals whose undertakings contribute notably to infrastructure advancement and/or environmental and social development goals.

Every project nominated for an award receives recognition across the global infrastructure communityin the following ways:

Having their infrastructure projects profiled in Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbook, which is distributed in print and digital formats to media, government, and industry influencers around the world;

• Enhancing their competitive edge by demonstrating to existing and potential clients the value the participants add to projects through their digital innovations;

• Increasing their exposure and coverage from global media and industry analysts.

For additional information about the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program, or to nominate a project, visit the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure website.

