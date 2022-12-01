Micro Focus and Jaguar TCS Racing Renew Partnership Ahead of Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

- Advertisement - -

Micro Focus announced its renewed partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing as part of the company’s overall commitment to embracing environmental sustainability and shifting to a lower-carbon economy. Micro Focus will provide world-class software and services to Jaguar TCS Racing in support of their pursuit for more points, podiums and wins in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the first net-zero carbon sport.

The partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing demonstrates Micro Focus’ commitment to innovation by contributing to the creation of sustainable technology, as competing in Formula E provides a real-world platform for the development of new technologies and capabilities on the racetrack.

Micro Focus software and Professional Services support Jaguar TCS Racing in improving car performance for races with the larger goal of developing more sustainable mobility solutions. Through the leveraging of Vertica’s real-time analytics and machine learning capabilities, as well as Micro Focus IDOL’s AI-powered unstructured data analytics, the Micro Focus partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing aims to improve upon their successes and push the boundaries of competition and innovation in Formula E.

James Barclay, Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing

James Barclay, Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing said: “We’ve made huge progress in the last two years with Micro Focus, so we are delighted to now be continuing the journey with their support and expertise as we collectively fight for the title of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Season 9. Our partnership with Micro Focus allows us to integrate their world-class software services, such as Vertica and IDOL, to gain critical data analysis. This helps to make accurate predictions, quicker and better decisions, and ultimately drive better performance and results.

“As the world’s first net zero carbon sport since inception, Formula E provides us and our partners with a real-world performance test bed to develop new technologies and capabilities. With Micro Focus, we share the desire to innovate, succeed at the highest level and deliver sustainable change.”

As part of the partnership, Micro Focus’ software and services will help Jaguar TCS Racing push the boundaries and develop sustainable, electric mobility technology, which can improve the future for our planet. Through Micro Focus’ environmental, social and governance program, INSPIRE, the company recently announced their larger commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In addressing climate change, Micro Focus has taken action to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions in its offices and data centres and will expedite its move to electric company owned and leased vehicles.

“At Micro Focus, we aim to make sustainable and responsible business part of the way we operate,” said Sarah Atkinson, Director of ESG, Micro Focus. “Achieving our sustainability goals will take a team effort, and everyone is involved, which makes our technical and analytics partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing that much more important as both companies focus on working in the most efficient way possible.”

