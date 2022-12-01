ASUS India Expands its Enterprise-Focused ExpertBook Portfolio Launching 6 New Laptops

- Advertisement - -

ASUS India launched an expanded line-up of its enterprise flagship series, with launch of ExpertBook B5, B7, B2, B3, & 12th Generation B9 & B1, in India. The new laptops are optimized to enhance productivity and deliver a powerful yet smooth experience with versatile convertible and workstation requirements designed for hybrid working — empowering maximum flexibility anytime, anywhere. The ExpertBook series is built to embrace the future of both work. With its versatile, tough design and portable form factor, professionals can complete their daily tasks on go and with ease. The new ExpertBook line-upwill be available through Asus Enterprise Channel Partners.

Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India

Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “With ASUS Expert Series, we empower business leaders and their organisations to work at their maximum potential to achieve their Vision. We passionately strive to equip our Business Focussed Expert Series Laptops with Cutting Edge Performance, Security, Endurance, Connectivity and Ease of Use Functionality in a lightweight and compact form factor to make them the perfect work tool. The ExpertBook laptops and associated services and solutions have been designed and built to offer the classic ASUS’ design thinking led Incredible Experience.”

The ASUS ExpertBooks B5, B7, B2, B3 & B9 series are designed with sustainable, reliable, agile, and durable materials that surpass Energy Star, EPEAT Silver, ASUS’ stringent durability tests, and MIL-STD 810H US military standards. It features robust, multi-layered security features to ensure that confidential and private data is not compromised. These include support for the Intel vPro platform for superior business protection, an integrated fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for face login, a physical webcam shield for instant privacy, and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip to keep data safe. Even the super slim models have a built in ethernet port for secure Mac Binding. There’s even an integrated Kensington Nano lock slot, making them quick and easy to secure physically. It includes several convenient health protection features, including ASUS Antibacterial Guard and a TÜV Rheinland-certified display producing a clear image and preventing users from eye strain and fatigue.

ExpertBook B5 series (B5402CBA & B5402FBA): The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip feature Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i7 P-series 28W high-performance processor with Thunderbolt 4, Iris Xe graphics, up to 40 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and fast Wi-Fi 6. They also feature support of up to two SSDs to provide up to 2 TB capacity and extreme-speed data reads and writes along with support for RAID 0/1 disk configurations. The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip have stunning 14-inch screen with Full-HD resolution and anti-glare coating. The B5 Flip features a stepless convertible hinge system with a touch enabled display, offering a unique and powerful Windows 11 tablet experience that also includes stylus input via a garaged stylus that can offer 45 minutes of operation with just 15-seconds of charge.

ExpertBook B5 models include Comprehensive full-size I/O ports despite its sleek stance, and support for Thunderbolt 4 over next-gen USB 4 interface, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, triple 4K display output, and fast charging, plus a microSD card reader, Ethernet port, USB Type-A, and an HDMI output. It also has an integrated full-size metal RJ-45 Ethernet port, for on-device ethernet MAC address for secure and easy device management.

Both B5 and B5 Flip have built-in noise-cancelling microphones, with both an upstream function to filter noise around the speaker, and a downstream function to eliminate noise from the other end of the call. They also come with robust security features to ensure that confidential and private data is well protected. There’s an LED-illuminated numeric keypad that’s perfect for crunching numbers and the software allows the mouse pointer to be controlled even when NumberPad is activated. ASUS NumberPad is also featured on the ExpertBook B5 series.

The B5 and B5 Flip models surpass industry thresholds like the MIL-STD 810H U.S. military standard. They’re built to survive every extreme condition, from freezing temperatures to the searing heat of deserts as well as stringent in-house testing, including panel-pressure, shock, and drop tests for an assurance of serious durability. The keyboard too is engineered to resist everyday spills and splashes.

ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA) – 5G enabled business laptop: The ExpertBook B7 Flip is built for effortless on-the-go productivity with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 28-watt P-series high-performance processor. Along with up to an incredible support of up to 64 GB of fast DDR5 RAM and Intel Iris® Xe graphics, it ensures quick and responsive all-around performance. It features a fast 5G cellular modem within the sleek body, enabling incredibly fast internet download speeds and safer connection anywhere you are. The ability to connect to 5G networks minimizes reliance on public Wi-Fi hotspots, maximizing on-the-go security. The laptop also includes the latest Wi-Fi 6 interconnectivity, enhanced with ASUS Wi-Fi Master Premium for flawless and fast Wi-Fi experiences. There’s also the latest Bluetooth 5.2 for energy-efficient connections to favourite devices. The laptop has been designed to maximize productivity and comfort. Built with AI-powered two-way noise-cancelling technology that employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques for video conferencing.

The ExpertBook B7 comes with up to a 14″ QHD+ (2560 x 1600) anti-glare touchscreen with a wide 16:10 aspect ratio, providing a larger visual workspace compared to traditional 16:9 proportions. The laptop also features a series first ASUS Private View display feature, that enables a narrow 45-degree field of view that protects your privacy on screen from prying eyes. The B7 Flip has a 360° hinge and an comes with the ASUS Pen, allowing you to easily switch between laptop and tablet modes with a quick flip of the screen. The anti-glare touchscreen is covered with tough Corning® glass, to ensure highest durability on the go.

Built with magnesium-aluminium alloy structural reinforcement for increased chassis strength, the ExpertBook B7 meets the MIL-STD 810H US military standards for durability. Metal supports help reduce internal interference that can affect the 5G signal and strengthen the palm-rest area. The B7 Flip comes with multi-layered enterprise-grade security to safeguard both businesses and personal information. It also has a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. An integrated privacy shield slides over the webcam for instant privacy. Built-in security provides threat mitigation, identity, and access protection, as well as data and asset protection. An optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip that stores passwords and encryption keys for added security.

ExpertBook B2 (B2402CBA & B2402FBA / B2502CBA & B2502FBA): The ExpertBook B2 is available with either a 14-inch/15.6-inch display and flip/clamshell options and offers extensive hardware customization options to give businesses a wide choice of solutions to meet their business needs. The clamshell ExpertBook B2 features power of 12th Generation Intel Core vPro processors options and offers a wide range of configuration options for businesses to choose from, including the amount of RAM and the SSD and/or HDD size. The laptop is customizable between 12th generation Intel i3 – i7 processors to meet various enterprise needs and comes with 2 x SO-DIMM, total memory up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz.

Hardware options include an IR HD webcam[i] that supports face recognition; a smart card reader; a backlit keyboard featuring the ergonomic ASUS SensePoint pointing nub; and a hardware TMP 2.0 chip. With the increasing popularity of remote working and video conferencing, ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology ensures the best experience for working-from-home employees. ASUS AI noise-cancelling audio employs machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech. The ClearVoice Mic feature in the MyASUS app can filter out ambient noise and, in multi-presenter mode, normalize all individual voices from different positions for optimum group conference call quality. The ClearVoice Speaker feature filters out all ambient noise apart from human speech – so users hear what everyone else is saying.

ExpertBook B3 Flip (B3402FBA): The ExpertBook B3 Flip gets up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU; a full array of expandable storage and I/O ports; a 14” screen with TÜV Rheinland-certification for low blue-light emissions for enhanced eye care. The versatile ExpertBook B3 Flip has a 360° any-position hinge that gives it unrivalled flexibility for work or learning – it can be used in tablet mode for taking notes and studying, with an optional garaged stylus to get every detail just right. The keyboard, touchpad, and palm rest are all protected with ASUS Antibacterial Guard to ensure hygiene. The B3 Flip is designed to both meet and surpass exacting industry durability standards — including the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard. The B3 Flip also undergoes stringent and industry-leading in-house testing, including panel pressure, shock, and drop tests for an assurance of serious durability. The keyboard is reinforced with an internal bracket, and it also has a water-resistant layer that can cope with liquid spillages of up to 400 cc without harm. It also has a two-way AI noise-cancelling technology that employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques, innovative 3D noise-reduction (3DNR) technology, and a physical webcam shield on B3 Flip’s webcam.

Updated 12th-gen laptops –

ExpertBook B9 (9400CBA): The ExpertBook B9 (B9400) devices are powered by the new and high-performance 12th generation up to Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics which delivers discrete-level graphics performance for next-gen media experiences and 32 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz memory. It features Intel Wi-Fi 6 and storage up to dual 2 TB SSDs with support from RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability or faster operation. Despite the ultrathin bezels of its 14-inch NanoEdge display, ExpertBook B9 includes both a webcam for video calls, plus an infrared camera and smart proximity sensor for fast biometric face login. It also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security. The 1005 g ExpertBook B9 packs a 66 Wh battery that stores enough juice for close to a full day – all in a 14.9-mm-thin profile. Fast-charging support brings either battery option up to 60% of maximum capacity in just 49 minutes. ExpertBook B9 also features up to four 360° far-field microphones and Harman Kardon-certified speakers to ensure a clear sound. It also includes a virtual assistant with Amazon Alexa integration, plus a built-in light bar that illuminates during the interaction. Additionally, it features the exclusive ASUS NumberPad 2.0, the renowned LED-illuminated numeric keypad which is ideal for crunching numbers.

ExpertBook B14 (B1400CBA): The ExpertBook B1400 upgraded to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with support of up to 48 GB of RAM, and hybrid SSD + HDD storage support – with the powerful combination of up to an ultrafast 1 TB Gen 4 SSD and a spacious 2 TB HDD. The ExpertBook B1400 weighs only 1.45kg and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. It has comprehensive I/O, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, LAN, microSD, and an audio combo jack. Additional productivity features include DisplayPort support via through USB-C, HDMI, legacy VGA D-Sub — and support connection of up to two external 4K UHD displays. ASUS’ two-way AI noise-cancelling technology employs machine learning to eliminate background sounds. The ExpertBook B1400 is designed to both meet and surpass exacting industry thresholds — including the latest ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard. It is built robustly due to its aluminium-alloy lid, power-key fingerprint sensor, shielded webcam, and TPM 2.0 for added security.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.