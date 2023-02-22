Medidata Names Pascal Daloz Named as CEO and Michael Pray COO

- Advertisement - -

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced a new leadership structure designed to fuel its mission of creating end-to-end solutions that power smarter treatments and healthier people. The strategic evolution is an opportunity to further long-term goals and growth to enhance customers’ ability to unlock greater value across the Dassault Systèmes portfolio, ultimately taking drug development to new heights.

Pascal Daloz, an accomplished leader at Dassault Systèmes, was named CEO of Medidata. Daloz played a key role in the success of the acquisition of Medidata in 2019, and his proven success as a business leader and visionary are a great complement to Medidata.

Michael Pray was named company COO. In his prior role as Medidata chief commercial officer, he was instrumental in the rapid growth of the company, which includes more than doubling total revenue to over $1B and 100 percent growth in number of customers during the last six years. Pray will lead the day-to-day operations at Medidata, and will work closely with Daloz to build a complete solution set serving the life sciences industry at large.

Mr. Pascal Daloz, Medidata CEO

“Customers are asking to do more with Medidata, and we are evolving to meet their digital transformation needs,” said Pascal Daloz, Medidata CEO. “Building on the strong foundation that has been set over the last twenty years, we will continue to pioneer unmatched solutions across the life sciences lifecycle. We are extremely committed to this industry and will continue investing to achieve the vision that includes prevention to precision medicine and discovery to distribution, in order to be at the center of every patient journey.” Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

