IceWarp CEO, Pramod Sharda Honored with Business Leader of the Year Award

IceWarp India and Middle East CEO Pramod Sharda has been honored with the prestigious ET Ascent Business Leader of the Year Award 2022-23. The award was presented at an event held at Hotel Taj Lands End Mumbai, recently. This award is an acknowledgement of Pramod’s forward-thinking leadership under which IceWarp India has been consistently delivering great results.

Under Pramod’s leadership, IceWarp has seen a mammoth growth in its operations ever since the rapid adoption of remote work and has adroitly capitalized on various opportunities by serving leading brands from BSFI, IT, ITeS, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and FMCG sectors in the past 8 years of presence in India.

In a bid to address the growing business requirements and increased traction witnessed in sales and operations verticals, IceWarp recently launched its new office in Mumbai to accommodate its growing team. This new office has expanded IceWarp’s foothold and strengthen its position in the country and exponentially grow its vision. IceWarp is also looking to double its 100-member strong India Teams by end of 2023.

Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East,

On receiving the award, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East, said, “It is an immensely proud moment for me to be recognized by the ET Ascent for our outstanding work in the IT sector and bringing in years of expertise in Technology domain at IceWarp. Winning the Business Leader of the Year Award title certainly gives me confidence and motivation to work harder and create a benchmark in the Indian IT industry”

Dr. R.L Bhatia, Founder and Chairman, World CSR Day & World

Dr. R.L Bhatia, Founder and Chairman, World CSR Day & World Sustainability commented “Congratulations to Pramod Sharda for being recognized with Business Leader of the year in IT Sector. This honour reflects his commitment to providing the right products, services, and experiences to its enterprise customers and taking IceWarp to new heights. At a time when technology is playing a vital role in business growth, we believe that his leadership qualities outshine as a true pioneer in Indian IT Industry.”