Leading Partners Endorse the Efficacy and Class of Kaizen’s After-Sales-Services

Led by its Managing Director, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Kaizen Infoserve is the Bangalore-based 3rd party service provider in India for many leading IT brands as their clients. Kaizen has strategically located branch offices, servicing hubs, walk-in cells, demo & testing cells and logistics support systems in different states and cities with an excellent infrastructure for providing best-in-class repair services. They have over 10 regional hubs and over 50 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in smaller cities that support their operations. The leading brands their provide service include Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, TAG, Wipro, Cognizant and Micron Technology, to mention a few and several new brands are in the pipeline to join. Kaizen’s ERP enables to manage the Turnaround Time (TAT) as per the requirements of each brand and its products. Recently, Kaizen has redefined its services under Kaizen’s Vision 2023 with many improvements and changes in their services.

NCN interacted with three of the leading clients of Kaizen and took the opinions which are mentioned below:

M.A. Mannan, Country Manager, Corsair

“Our association with Kaizen is more than 10+ years and Corsair as a brand focuses on world-class service which is honored effectively by Kaizen as our third party service provider in India. And this helped us as well as our end customers a lot. Now, supported by Kaizen, we promise a max length of 10 days TAT to our customers. Improvement and upgradation are continuous activities and we in close association with Kaizen strive to keep on improving our services to ensure our customers get world-class services. Kaizen is highly dedicated in providing their services across India. They have branches across India and recently deployed a 24×7 toll-free service. Our partnership has helped us to provide prompt and effective service to our customers.”

Mr. Deepak Gupta, Country Head, ZOTAC Technology Limited

“Today, in the IT industry, a brand’s backbone is its after-sales-support and warranty. At ZOTAC, we offer 5-year extended warranty to our customers which requires a capable service partner to handle. We found that Kaizen has the infrastructure and the ability to do justice to the job. ZOTAC has been in partnership with Kaizen for the past 4 years and we can say that they are doing a great job and satisfying our valued consumers. Kaizen has a robust system supported by hotlines, WhatsApp and auto SMS to drive their service network. Kaizen has the reach to most of the cities and towns in India. I am glad that they are doing a great work to keep our consumers happy. Consumers satisfied with the products and the after-sales-service are the best endorsement for a brand.”

Mr. Vikas Gupta, Founder, TAG (a leading Value Added Distributor of gaming products for several leading gaming brands in India. TAG also has its own gaming brands—TAG and TAG Gamerz)

“We find the staff of Kaizen to be very prompt, courteous and understanding while dealing with us, with the brands and the end customers. Overall, they provide quality service and deliver fast services. Kaizen updates and improves its services and the delivery system on continual basis. Mr. Murali Krishnan, MD of Kaizen, is a self-motivated and passionate about delivering the best-in-class experience to the brands and to the end users.”

Mr. Murali Krishanan shares, “We are glad to have such leading brands and clients like Corsair, ZOTAC and TAG, with whom we have long fruitful associations. We will continue to do our best to service our vendor clients and end-users. We believe in working on a long-term basis adding value to one another. In 2023, we will further expand our service center network and quality of services. Recently, we introduced a redefined customer management system which integrates Whatspp, AI and the customer database which has further boosted the efficiency our service system. We are now training all our staff to adapt to the new methods of working and system. The year 2023 will definitely be a new milestone for us to set a new trend and to take our services to the next level.”

Kaizen’s efficient product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy allows efficient resource utilisation for the brands. The company has an excellent Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to modify and adjust their relationship according to the needs and satisfaction of their brands, partners, resellers, authorized service points and customers. Kaizen maintains strong relationships with all its stakeholders in each region and meets their service requirements promptly and effectively.

