JPC Appoints Edge Telecom as their National Distributor

JPC, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of connectivity solutions, including interconnect products, ultra-high speed cables, fiber optics transmitters and cables, new energy and vehicle components, and IOT solutions, appoints Edge Telecom as their National Distributor, a step that will further strengthen the position of both in the market.

JPC designs, engineers, and manufactures products for customers in industries such as datacenters, security, automation, robotics, industrial, electric vehicles, military, and consumer electronics. Established in 1992, JPC, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, and listed on the Taiwan stock exchange, has operating presence in the US, Japan, Vietnam, China ,Europe and India. JPC makes it easy and cost-effective for IT professionals to enable their business solutions.

Mr. Shesh Pal, Business Head India , JPC

Commenting on the association, Mr. Shesh Pal, Business Head India , JPC, shared, “Edge Telecom has been in the telecom industry for the last 12 years and has carved a niche for itself by working with all the major telecom brands in India like Airtel, JIO, TATA, VI etc. Edge Telecom, distributing since 2018, has a strong PAN India presence and reach. Technology has been changing frequently and JPC is capable of providing all the latest products in the market.”

The brand is associated with O-Ran Alliance, SNIA Alliance for SFF, Open Computer Projects, and 25GS-PON MSA Group. JPC specializes in providing High-Speed External Cable Assembly, Customized High-Speed Adapters, Connector Design & Manufacturing, Stamping, Injection Mould, Assembly, Electronic Product SMT & FATP, Consumer Cable Assembly, FFC Cable Extrusion, High-Speed Cable Assembly & Testing, I/O Cable Assembly, Wire Harness, Coaxial Cable Assembly, Telecommunication, Infrastructure, Enterprise Networking, Cable, Transceiver, and 5G.

Edge Telecom Pvt Ltd provides datacenters, telecom services like installation, commissioning, and testing of SDH Equipment for Bharti airtel, Vodafone Networks, etc from the vendor companies like Tellabs, Alcatel Lucent, etc. The brand provides offers a large portfolio of telecom and professional services primarily for telecommunications operators and large enterprises.

Mr. Krishan Gaur, Head Product Division, Edge Telecom

Mr. Krishan Gaur, Head Product Division, Edge Telecom, “We are addressing an ISP segment where we are leading distributor for Mikrotik, Maipu products in india . In this segment, we require passive products like cables and active components like SFPs. Associated with JPC, we will fulfil this requirement. All the products we provide are telco-grade and datacenter-ready, since we require certifications to sell the products to the telcos, JPC will be fulfilling our criteria of getting the certifications.”

