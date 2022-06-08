Lapcare to organise a lucky draw on 15th June – An Online event

- Advertisement -

Lapcare is going to organise a lucky draw on 15th June which will be an online event which can be witnessed by anyone.

Lapcare is the leading and an award-winning international brand well recognized for offering consumer technology products. Over the years it has created a forte in laptop peripherals and accessories for all premium brands of laptops.

The lucky draw event will be on 15th June and all the participants will have the opportunity for winning prizes.

This is a platform for motivating the partners and this way the partners and dealers are motivated to keep up the momentum. The people for making it a huge success

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, RX INFOTECH P Ltd / LAPCARE

As per Mr Atul, “It is the second session of lucky draw and we are organising such an event. Last year we had organised a similar event in Delhi, this time we are organising in MP. We are quite confident that this event will also be a great success. Through this event we want to invite the maximum partners and this year we have seen more partners to join the event. Like last year, this year we also have a lot of gifts like laptops, cars etc. Lapcare has always treated partners very important and these awards are a medium to motivate them . We plan to have more such in the near future to motivate the partners.”

