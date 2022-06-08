RAHI PARTNERS WITH NEAT TO BRING INNOVATIVE VIDEO COLLABORATION DEVICES TO INDIA MARKET

- Advertisement -

NEAT DEVICES MAKE MEETINGS BETTER FOR MICROSOFT TEAMS

Rahi, a leading global integrated IT enterprise solutions provider has extended its partnership with Neat to bring Neat’s innovative devices to India. This partnership will catapult Rahi’s capabilities in the audio-video solutions and boost its offerings in the segment. Neat’s flagship devices recently achieved certification with Microsoft Teams. Neat was founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team of creative mavericks that have shaped game-changing innovations for the entire world’s video communication.

Neat designs simple and elegant pioneering video devices that make virtual meetings feel almost real. They bring in rich and worthwhile experiences to people’s work, interactions, and lives across meeting spaces. Neat offers high-quality audio and superior video that are beneficial for an engaging hybrid working and learning environment.

All Neat devices come with leading edge features, capabilities, and expertise, including Neat Symmetry that helps the on-premise workforce to collaborate with remote participants. Neat products come with smart room sensor technology that analyses how people use the meeting room spaces, giving insights on air quality, humidity, ambient noise, and lighting conditions. A unique feature in their offering is Neat Bubble, which suppresses background noise and external voices by picking up sounds only within the camera view.

Mr. Liam Panizzon, Head of Neat Asia Pacific

“Customers across India have a huge appetite for next-generation video devices that keep up with the demands of modern hybrid working environments”, comments Liam Panizzon, Head of Neat Asia Pacific. “Neat customers across a wide range of industries, from financial services to retail, education to healthcare all share a common desire for exceptional video experiences that just work. Achieving Microsoft Teams certification is an exciting step forward for Neat that will enable us to better support our customers with Rahi.”

Microsoft Teams connects people who are working in the office with a meeting room solution to those who are working remotely. Teams leave no one unseen or unheard and rather allows everyone to participate.

More than 80% of organizations are shifting towards a hybrid workplace. Equipping people with the right tools is essential to ensure seamless communication and collaboration. Rahi with its partnership with Neat and Microsoft Teams will provide trouble-free solutions by combining chat, video, audio, and collaboration technologies into a single hub that fulfills global compliance and standards.

Mr. Sushil Goyal, Co-Founder & COO, Rahi

Speaking on the partnership, Sushil Goyal, Co-Founder & COO, Rahi said: “We are excited to collaborate with Neat and expand our audio-visual offerings. Neat devices fit our requirements due to their ease of use, superior quality, and on-time delivery. We believe in providing a hassle-free experience for our customers while meeting their business needs. With more employees working in a hybrid model, it is essential to create a virtual environment that efficiently links its users globally. We believe in this partnership since the products promise to simplify the user experience.”

