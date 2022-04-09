Lam Research Earns Intel’s 2022 EPIC Outstanding Supplier Award with Supplier Diversity Distinction

- Advertisement -

Lam Research is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive EPIC Program Outstanding Supplier Award for 2022. This award recognizes the absolute top performers in the Intel supply chain for their dedication to continuous quality improvement, performance, partnership, and inclusion over the past year.

Mr. Keyvan Esfarjani, EVP and Global Chief Operations Officer at Intel.

“Congratulations to Lam Research on receiving Intel’s highest supplier recognition, the EPIC Outstanding Supplier Award. As one of only six companies recognized in 2022, they truly exemplify world-class performance,” said Mr. Keyvan Esfarjani, EVP and Global Chief Operations Officer at Intel. “In a truly unique and volatile supply chain environment, Lam Research has earned Intel’s top supplier award through its steadfast commitment to safety, quality, diversity & inclusion, continuous innovation, and its close partnership with Intel toward operational excellence results.”

The Intel EPIC Outstanding Supplier Award recognizes the highest level of achievement in the Intel global supply chain and is an ongoing realization of continuous improvement within the high-performing Intel supplier ecosystem. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program. In 2022, only six suppliers across the Intel supply chain earned an Intel Outstanding Supplier Award, making them truly the best of the best.

To qualify for an Intel EPIC Outstanding Supplier Award, suppliers must exceed the highest expectations, meet aggressive performance goals, and score 95 percent or higher on performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 90 percent or more of their improvement plan deliverables and demonstrate formidable quality and business systems.

