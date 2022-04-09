The new Make-in-India AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS laptop is set to take the market

- Advertisement -

The US-based lifestyle gadget brand, AVITA, is launching the brand new AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS, a completely Make-in-India laptop. Known for its versatility, multi-functionality, and mobility, the all-new SATUS ULTIMUS is equipped with impressive features that redefine the ethos of voguish laptops.

AVITA’s impressive range of laptops is already winning hearts with its meticulous design and solid hardware. Now, the new-gen SATUS ULTIMUS comes in more robust than ever. It is available in six unique colours — Matt Black, Space Grey, Cloud Silver, Champagne Gold, Shamrock Green, and Sugar Red. The ultra-thin & light laptop is equipped with all-day battery life, FHD anti-glare IPS display, Windows 11 OS, seamless connectivity, powered by an Intel Celeron Processor, captivating stereo speakers, integrated HD cam with dual-mic, and easily upgradable lightning-fast SSD. It is an impeccable machine for handling multitasking and complicated operations.

“We are delighted to build on the policy of local initiatives and self-reliance ‘Make in India’ by introducing the brand new AVITA ULTIMUS, first in its series SATUS along with other set of products such as smart LED lights, smartwatches, tablets, and smart TVs in India as well as countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, MEA, Sri Lanka, Myanmar. By introducing the finest-quality laptops in India, we intend to position ourselves as innovators in the laptop segment and contribute positively to the industry. We plan on treading ahead with the exclusive range that we expect will create a raging demand amongst the customers,” says Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director —South Asia & MEA, Nexstgo Company Ltd.

With AVITA ULTIMUS, the brand not only plans to take the Indian market by storm but also looks forward to generating more local employment to manufacture and export world-class products to multiple regions across the world. “We are all set to present AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS to appeal to the mindset of the consumers and make them a part of our ever-growing family of tech-enthusiasts and young business professionals. At AVITA, the collective enthusiasm is focused on bringing out the extraordinary to be the best among its customers and grow exponentially,” adds Ms Bhatnagar.

Nikit Rambhia, Joint Managing Director of Panache Digilife Limited

Speaking of the launch, Nikit Rambhia, Joint Managing Director of Panache Digilife Limited, said, “This order will provide an impetus for Panache’s plans in complying with its commitment to the Make in India initiatives promoted by the Government of India and incentivized under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware.”

AVITA is establishing itself as a top-tier brand in the laptop industry and is growing exponentially. Launching the much-awaited AVITA SATUS series reflects its future-forward approach while altering the Indian technological landscape to a whole new level.

