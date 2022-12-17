Kingston to Empower Your New Year Resolutions with ‘Envision Your Year 2023’ Social Campaign

- Advertisement - -

Entering 2023 with a bang, Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, kick-starts its social campaign “Kingston Is With You, Envision Your Year 2023”, inviting everyone to dream bigger than ever in all their endeavors. Participants will get a chance to win exciting prizes at a total worth of USD $37,600.

For the past 35 years, Kingston’s solutions have empowered people across many fields. To continue its core philosophy “Kingston is With You”, the brand has planned a series of online activities starting from December 15th, 2022, that will advocate and help people achieve their goals and dreams in 2023.

“In the upcoming new year, we invite everyone to create meaningful memories and set inspiring resolutions to make the year brighter than ever with Kingston and our partner.” Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region, Kingston, said, “Be it a small goal or a life changing resolution, we want to show our support as Kingston is always with you. We wish everyone a Happy New Year filled with joy and happiness.”

Kingston is partnering with EVA Air, a Star Alliance member with a far-reaching global route system. Established in 1989, EVA Air has served as a reliable partner to passengers and cargo shippers from the ground up with award-winning services and the highest safety standards. Kingston and EVA are joining forces to empower dreams and help people reach higher limits.

Phase 1 – Dream Bigger than Ever: Campaign’s first phase will run from December 15, 2022 till January 31st, 2023. Kingston invites you to share your new year’s resolutions and how Kingston can help you achieve your goals. Top 12 entries across APAC markets will be selected to enter the voting round for a chance to have Kingston fulfill your dreams in 2023. Those who enter will also be eligible to participate in a lucky draw to win two EVA Air round-trip tickets to North America, valued at USD $3,400.

Phase 2 – Empower Their Dreams: The second phase will commence from February 7-17th, 2023. Fans can decide whose dreams Kingston helps achieve among the 12 candidates by casting their votes, fans will also get a chance to win exclusive lucky draw prizes including EVA Air tickets, e-vouchers and Kingston 35th anniversary limited edition USB drives with their participation. Based on the final voting results, the candidate with the highest vote will receive prizes worth up to USD $6,500, including cash, Kingston products and two EVA Air round-trip tickets to a destination of his or her choice. Remaining runners-up will in total receive cash, e-vouchers and Kingston products at the worth of USD $5,500.

