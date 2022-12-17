Zebronics Launches Smart Projector ZEB-PixaPlay 17 to Give Theater-Like Large Screen Entertainment At Home

- Advertisement - -

Zebronics has launched a premium projector, ZEB-PixaPlay 17 smart projector that comes loaded with delightful features like auto focus and keystone adaptation. It comes with support for Dolby Audio. Delivering an astonishing brightness of 6000 lumens with a LED lamp, ZEB-PixaPlay 17 is designed to give you the best viewing experience with exceptional detail and vibrant colors.

It has built-in powerful speakers, you can also elevate the sound experience further by adding a Zebronics speaker from the wide selection. Its a smart projector which comes with dual band wifi and wireless BT. You can install your favourite app and enjoy the OTT content right on the projector without any additional devices. It also comes with multiple input options like dual HDMI, dual USB. It also has a aux output port for audio.

The projector’s long-lasting lamp ensures that you can enjoy its visuals without any interruptions, as it has a lifespan of 30,000 hours. You can cast and mirror wirelessly from your devices directly on the projector. The projector can be ceiling mounted and comes with a remote control. A carry bag is also bundled with the projector for easy handling.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Co-founder and Director, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, said – “Zebronics is now one of the biggest players in the home entertainment category in India. We have one of the largest and best-selling range of soundbars in the country. To get the best home theater experience we have launched our flagship smart projector ZEB-PixaPlay 17. I am sure the home theater aficionados with enjoy the large screen entertainment at home at a fraction of the cost, bringing premium to masses”.