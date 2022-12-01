Kingston FURY Updates Award-Winning SSD to Include Heatsink Option

- Advertisement - -

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced the addition of Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsink, its second-generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive for console and PC gamers. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsink maintains speed and temperature while delivering cutting-edge performance in high capacities using the latest Gen 4×4 controller.

By maximizing the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSDs achieve speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write1and up to 1,000,000 IOPS1 to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drives are optimized to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness. Available in high capacities up to 4TB2, users can store an extensive library of their favorite games and media and still have space for the latest titles. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD offer two options for users both with formidable speeds and massive capacities:

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader keeps your drive cool during intense usage and brings superior performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming PCs and laptops.

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with Heatsink, the ultimate in aesthetics with an additional layer of thermal dispersion, so when the game heats up, your PS5 console stays cool.

“The design of the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD pushes the limits of PCIe Gen4 technology to provide users with high-performance storage to complement the latest CPUs and GPUs with unbound storage,” said Kingston. “With the introduction of the optional heatsink model, users can meet the increasingly high standards of future gaming platforms with speed and thermal stability.”

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD family is currently available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is backed by a limited five-year warranty4 and free technical support.

