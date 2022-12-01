Iris Global Delivers APC-Schneider UPSs & Power Systems to LIC Housing Finance thru Aurangabad Partner

- Advertisement - -

Iris Global Services has recently delivered through itsWestern India Partner – M/s FriendElec Power – 150 nos of APC (now Schneider Electric) High Power UPS systems for its client LIC Housing Finance spanning 150 locations Pan India.

Mr. Pradip Shelar, Proprietor of M/s FriendElec Power

Speaking to Newsman, Mr. Pradip Shelar, Proprietor of M/s FriendElec Power, a young start up entrepreneur, specializing in power solution located atAurangabad said – “Iris Global has supplied 150 UPS systems of Single phase and Three phase with VRLA Batteries & Lithium-ion batteriesrespectively of different kVA ratings for our client LIC Housing Finance for their 150 locations pan India. They have supported us with timely deliveries thru all the client’s sites against our invoice with a project value of Rs 8.50 Crore”.

“FriendElec is a new addition to our Iris Channel Family. They are known for providing Power Solution for Corporates, Government and Federal organizations.Being a newly founded start-up over a year old having a turnover of 1.50 Crore, Iris supported them and helped in executing the deal successfully” said Mr HireKhan Pathan, RM Iris Global Services. “We are proud to deliver this prestigious project to 150 locations countrywide,” Mr Pathan concluded.

Mr HireKhan Pathan, RM Iris Global Services

Iris has been extremely supportive for startups and young partners. Their efficient logistic &credit helps them to execute large deals smoothly. Schneider Electric has recently conferred M/s FriendElec Power with the ” Best Performing-West ” channel partner award. It was presented by Mr Michel Arres, Vice President IT Channel & Alliance, Secure Power International and Mr Swarup Das, Director Channel Sales India at Kolkata on 10th Nov 2022.



Iris Global has been the “Distributor of Choice“knownfor quick response, delivering on time, impeccable personal touch and their comfortable service. Its invariably have become the most preferred distributor for Channel,SIs and Associates. Iris is also known for getting orders loaded quickly.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD Iris Global Services





Founder Chairman, Iris Global – Mr. Sanjiv Krishen said “ We are happy to welcome M/s FriendElec, a young budding startup enterprise.They have appreciable strength and ability in providing Power Solution, UPSs & Power components for Enterprises that is a back bone of any infrastructure. They had previously in 2021 delivered Rs 65 Lac of Power Solution Products to the same client. This has paved way for better and bigger orders now”



Mr. Krishen said, “Iris is a partner friendly organization. We are always eager to help partners growin newer business sectors like – Telecom, Education, Software, Tourism, Defense, Army and Security Surveillance where fast paced developments are happening in India. Iris Global has brands & products to serve any project that SIs Channel Partners are looking for.”