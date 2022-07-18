Keysight Organizes 5G Technology Conclaves in Four Cities Across India

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will be hosting one of the largest 5G Technology Conclaves in India across four cities – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Keysight anticipates a strong participation of up to 800 customers from the technology communication, telecom and wireless space. The conclaves will begin on July 20 and continue through August 9 across these four cities. Keysight’s technology conclave will showcase the company’s 5G/Wireless test leadership and provide customers with a thorough understanding of the technology through presentations and demonstrations by renowned subject matter experts in the domain. The confluence will focus on discussions about next-gen wireless 5G technology innovations that enable state-of-the-art applications for 5G O-RAN, 5G private Networks, 5G Edge-to-core test, 5G analytics, PCIe Gen6 backhaul for 5G, 5G drive test and Keysight 5G solutions.

Commenting about 5G technology readiness in India, Mr. Sudhir Tangri, vice president and general manager for Keysight Technologies in India, said, “With the introduction of 5G technology, the market is set to rapidly transform along with the inclusion of big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence/machine learning. We are witnessing significant growth in digitization and new use cases with the increasing adoption of 5G in India. The government of India is making crucial investments towards its adoption to support innovations and dramatically enhance day-to-day lives and business efficiency. At Keysight, we’re recognized as a trusted advisor by partnering early with experts and leaders to understand and master the complexities of 5G. This technology conclave is a step towards aligning with the country’s vision to enable essential levels of wireless connectivity for a wide range of applications.”

The conclaves will cover multiple tracks and sessions on next-gen methodologies for 5G chipset performance, model-based approach to designing 5G phased array systems, 5G multi-user equipment emulation, as well as achieving state-of-the-art performance for next-gen hyperscale computing backbone. The following are the dates for each conclave:

Bengaluru | Radisson Blu, Marathahalli Ring Road | July 20, 2022

Hyderabad | Avasa Hotel | July 27, 2022

New Delhi | Crown Plaza, Gurugram | Aug 3, 2022

Mumbai | Ramada by Wyndham Navi Mumbai | Aug 9, 2022

In today’s fast paced environment, it is important to remain at the forefront of the 5G wireless industry and remain current with the latest technology. Keysight Technologies is committed to ensuring that customers are provided with the latest electronic test technologies through continuous engagements and best-in-class service offerings.

