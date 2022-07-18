Eurotech Introduces BestNet Motorized Cable Cubby

Eurotech Technologies, a leading provider of audio video solutions, today introduced a wide range of BestNet motorized cable cubby, the next generation of cable access enclosures for AV connectivity and AC power. The BestNet cable cubby provides concealed access and comes in configuration of – two power sockets-3 pin, two networks, two HDMI, one USB data & one USB charging port. These versatile modular enclosures deliver elegant cable management solutions, providing discreet access to A/V connectivity and power.

Designed for quick assembly and fast installation the BestNet motorized cable cubby series enhances the audio and video connectivity experience, while switching easily between multiple sources. The motorized cable cubby comes with an added feature of flipping the socket in 180 degrees that helps hide all the configurations and protects the inside interface. The BestNet cable cubby is ideal for boardrooms, educational institutions, hospitality and large training facilities where multiple, distributed table-top cable connections are needed.

“Designed to enhance the audio and video experience with high quality components for durability and reliability, the versatile cable cubby enclosures offer a wide range of audio video connectivity functions and intended to make A/V connectivity and device use more convenient, productive and cost-efficient,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

Presenting convenient access to cable connections the plug and play, robust and highly feature rich BestNet motorized cable cubby provides convenient access to cable connections and offers an architecturally streamlined & economical connectivity solution. BestNet cable cubby is flush mountable on a table or flat surface and cables can be connected at the back panel for fast & easy installation or replacement of AV cables.

