JetSynthesys On-Boards Industry Veterans Girish Menon, Pushan Puri, and Sheetal Bapat

- Advertisement - -

New-age digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys, has strengthened its India leadership team with key appointments, that of industry veterans Girish Menon, Pushan Puri, and Sheetal Bapat. With more than 25 years of experience in the space of Media & Entertainment, Girish Menon joins JetSynthesys as the Chief Strategy Officer. Pushan Puri, with two decades in the designing and innovation space, joins as the Chief Technology Officer. Sheetal Bapat, co-founder of the Shyamchi Aai Foundation (SAF) which has been working in the field of social development for the past decade, joins as the Head of Social Impact Initiatives.

The trio will now closely work with JetSynthesys’ Founder and CEO, Rajan Navani, to lead the organization into its next stage of growth. With a global foray in gaming and esports, digital entertainment, and wellness and livelihoods, JetSynthesys has been taking strong strides in the digital ecosystem, purposefully touching the lives of millions of Indians.

Mr. Rajan Navani – Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys.

Talking about the new appointments, Mr. Rajan Navani – Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys says, “We are delighted to onboard Girish, Pushan, and Sheetal to our senior leadership team. They bring years of experience and expertise in their respective fields and the combined force of their vision will help JetSynthesys to reach new heights. We welcome them to the Jet family, and I’m thrilled to work on new business opportunities together and also drive impact through our social development projects.”

Prior to joining JetSynthesys, Girish Menon had a long-term association with KPMG, where he was the Head of the Media and Entertainment sector and also a Partner in the Deal Advisory practice covering Strategy and M&A Advisory. Before that, he was the Director – Corporate Finance for Grant Thornton India, the Head of Strategy for Balaji Telefilms, and he also headed an entrepreneurial Film Studio venture for a while. Girish has a deep understanding and expertise in developing and executing corporate strategy particularly in consumer-focused sectors with a digital content and technology play.

Mr. Girish Menon, Chief Strategy Officer, JetSynthesys.

On his new role, Mr. Girish Menon, Chief Strategy Officer, JetSynthesys said, “JetSynthesys is one of the most innovative companies in the rapidly growing and evolving Gaming, Digital Media and Consumer Internet domains. As it grows and expands globally, I am excited to utilize my prior experience and knowledge to help take the business to the next level.”

Mr. Pushan Puri, Chief Technology Officer, JetSynthesys

Coming to Pushan Puri, he was previously associated with Hungama as the Senior Vice President – Technology where he managed the development of technologies and applications. Prior to that, he was the Assistant Vice President in Reliance Jio where he designed and implemented business solutions.

Mr. Pushan Puri, Chief Technology Officer, JetSynthesys said on his appointment, “JetSynthesys has built one of the most powerful ecosystems for technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks. The company is committed to delivering delightful moments for all stakeholders across many digital domains. I aim to work with the team to enhance our already advanced capabilities in AL/ML, AR/VR/XR, and new-age tech like metaverse that JetSynthesys is known for. I’m eagerly looking forward for this journey and to see the heights we reach together.”

As a result of her conviction that guidance to make informed education choices should be a right for all secondary students in India, Sheetal co-founded Shyamchi Aai Foundation (SAF) in 2013. To date, the organization has reached over 85 lakh students and 41,000 teachers as a result of her collaborations with state governments and creation of an ecosystem around secondary school students. With SAF’s extensive experience with creating quality online courses and customizing technology for Indian audiences. Along with JetSynthesys, Sheetal recently launched Seekhlo.com, an e-learning platform. With the new JetSynthesys enterprise, Sheetal shall also be taking over the social impact initiative vertical of the company.

Mr. Sheetal Bapat, Head of Social Impact Initiatives, JetSynthesys

“JetSynthesys is known to make an impact and a mark in all the fields it has embarked on. As a tech-first company, we understand the value that technology brings to the table, especially its role in enhancing the reach and success of social impact initiatives. Technology is often the catalyst that facilitates widespread amplification and adoption of such initiatives. JetSynthesys was founded with a vision to play an active role in the digital daily life of 1.3 billion Indians, and we foresee social development to be a key area where we bring about positive change. I am thrilled to join this team and look forward to driving change for good,” said Mr. Sheetal Bapat, Head of Social Impact Initiatives, JetSynthesys.

The Pune-headquartered company, with offices in Europe, UK, and US, is backed by industry biggies like Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.