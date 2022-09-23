Fulcrum Digital Appoints Raj Parameswaran as EVP – Growth

- Advertisement - -

Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform, and digital engineering company, announced the addition of Raj Parameswaran as Executive Vice President, Growth to its global leadership team. In his new role, Raj will be a part of the executive leadership team and will be responsible for driving company’s order book and revenues across Pods, and leading expansion plans in existing and new markets.

Fulcrum Digital had set ambitious growth plans in 2020, and as an integral part of its growth strategy, the company advanced to a Pods structure last year. Pods are independent strategic business units of the company’s core industry verticals – Financial Services, Insurance Services, Higher Education, Consumer Products and Services, and Digital eCommerce. Realizing the growth in each of these Pods in a short time and the current market opportunities with global marquee customers and new customers in the US and Europe, Raj’s appointment aims to drive the next phase of growth for the company.

Raj Parameswaran will be responsible for Fulcrum Digital’s global sales and business development across existing and new markets. Before joining Fulcrum Digital, Raj was the Global Chief Revenue Officer at Newage Software Solutions. His earlier leadership roles include Business Head at CSS Corp managing North America and Europe Sales, Chief Client Officer- Americas at Polaris Financial Technologies, and VP Enterprise Sales at Capgemini Consulting. He has more than 25 years of global experience spanning sales, delivery, business transformation outsourcing, practice operations, and P&L management. Raj is a certified Project Management Consultant (PMP®), completed his MS in Computer Science from the University of Bridgeport, CT, USA, and MBA from Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA. He is also a Ph.D. scholar at IIM, Shillong, India.

Mr. Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital.

Commenting on this appointment, Mr. Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, said, “We are excited to welcome Raj Parameswaran to Fulcrum Digital and our executive leadership team. Raj’s extensive experience in consulting and relationship-led business growth in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Logistics, and Retail aligns well with Fulcrum’s industry focus and growth strategy. He brings extensive experience in customer growth and business expansion in Consulting, Solutions, Platform, and SaaS offerings. His well-rounded experience in sales and account growth, business unit P&L, service delivery, and operations, along with hyper scaling of IT service organizations would immensely help Fulcrum Digital to accelerate its growth journey.”

Mr. Raj Parameswaran, EVP Growth, Fulcrum Digital.

Mr. Raj Parameswaran, EVP Growth, Fulcrum Digital, said, “I am excited to join Fulcrum Digital, a company with a profound reputation as a leading and agile business platform company and provider of digital solution services to global clients. I look forward to sharing my vast experiences and tapping into my deep industry knowledge to continue to drive Fulcrum Digital’s market growth.”

