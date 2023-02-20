Infinix’s INBOOK Y1 Plus laptops offers trendy design, 15.6″ colour-rich display at a starting price of Rs. 27,990

- Advertisement - -

Infinix has announced its new range of portable, sleek and stylish laptops – Infinix Y1 Plus. The new laptop features a stunning 15.6″ inch colour-rich anti-glare FHD display, metal craft design and a 50 Wh battery for considerably long life and 65W Type-C charging at a starting price of only Rs. 27,990 (inclusive of all offers).

Equipped with i3 10nm Dual-core processor, the Y1 plus laptop is available in two variants- 8GB+256GB & 8GB+512GB. The Infinix Y1 Plus provide users with the largest display available in its class, as well as an outstanding 360 degree aural experience with its 2W dual stereo speakers, giving users an extraordinary entertainment experience. Ensuring maximum portability and striking design, the laptop is sure to become a preferred choice for students who are increasingly looking for sleek and stylish tech solutions. The laptop is available in three vibrant colors- grey, blue and silver.

Infinix Y1 Plus brings the most vivid and largest display in the current market segment. The laptop boasts a 15.6″ vivid display featuring a 87% sRGB color range. Additionally, the screen has a total FHD resolution of 1920×1080 added to a peak brightness of 250 nits!

The Y1 Plus is a favorable upgrade from its predecessors and hosts an all new sleek, thin and light metal body. The aluminum alloy metal craft added to the rugged brush metal design give it a futuristic and appealing look. Additionally, the narrow bezels and backlit keyboard make it look chic and professional! Infinix Y1 Plus will be launched in three colors: blue, grey and silver. Infinix has taken things a notch up by adding a premium AG Glass touchpad with multi-touch support with gesture control and 32.8% greater size than the traditional 14″ laptops available in the market!

Say goodbye to bulky chargers as Infinix brings in innovation with each step. The Y1 Plus laptops pack a massive 50Wh battery that gives you 10 hours of video playback (which supports up to 10 hours of local 1080P video playback or 6-7 hours of web browsing), alongside a Portable 65W Multi utility Type-C to Type-C Charger, weighing just 0.1kg, powering the device to 75% in just 1 hour allowing for plenty of power on the go.

Infinix’s Y1 Plus packs an intel core i3 processor with a read speed of 2400 M/s and a write speed of 1900 M/s. Additionally, it comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM of 3200 Mhz and upto 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD for the perfect integration to deliver a seamless experience skimming through applications and doing daily tasks like streaming YouTube and using spreadsheets. Also, these laptops comes with extra SSD slot for expanding the internal storage, and the storage is expandable upto 2TB.

The ultra-responsive backlist keyboard on Y1 Plus is super tactile with a 1ms response time, a 1.5 mm key depth eventually delivering satisfying rebound. It makes typing one of the most pleasant experiences for users. Alongside performance, the Y1 Plus comes with the integrated Intel UHD Graphics system which delivers Graphics dynamic frequency of upto 900MHz to handle graphically demanding tasks with ease. Additionally, the laptop’s performance is enhanced by the Ice Storm Cooling System that limits down the temperature of the device by 4 degrees and keeps it within safe temperatures around the clock.

Connectivity in today’s world is important and Infinix has hit the nail on the head with this laptop. It features 1 micro SD slot, 2 USB 3.0 slots, 2 USB Type-C slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Further, you can now use a FHD 2 MP camera with a dual-LED flash and in-built dual mic array helps capturing your voice clearly and AI noise cancellation technology to deliver high-quality video calls.

